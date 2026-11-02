Harry Styles ends 30-show New York residency with two Harryween shows at Madison Square Garden

Harry Styles wrapped up his 10-week New York residency with two Halloween Harryween concerts at Madison Square Garden, drawing thousands of costumed fans. He next plays Melbourne, Australia, later in November.

Harry Styles ended his 10-week New York residency with two Halloween Harryween shows at Madison Square Garden, drawing thousands of dressed-up fans and strong excitement.

He next plays Melbourne, Australia, later in November. Fans treated the concerts like a citywide event, with camping, pop-up shop queues and a Harry Styles Appreciation Day, while Styles also sparked TikTok trends and city sightings. The farewell was emotional for many fans, though the run also caused problems, including heavy crowds and a bookstore owner charged after the pop-up lines became too much. Fever for Harry Styles in New York the last couple of months has been palpable.

Also read Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei Warns US and Israel Against New Attacks

Fan Campaigns Spark Citywide Celebration

It started in August when dozens of people camped outside Madison Square Garden before the first concert in his 30-show residency. In September, fans competed in a look-alike contest in Times Square. Four-hour lines formed in front of the star's pop-up shop in the East Village. Last week, Brad Hoylman-Sigal, the Manhattan borough president, declared a Harry Styles Appreciation Day.

Advertisement

And it wasn't by accident that the singer wrapped up his time in the city on a holiday that invites exuberance. The final two shows of the New York stop of Styles's Together, Together tour brought the latest iteration of what the British star calls Harryween. Thousands of fans descended upon Madison Square Garden on the night of Oct 31 dressed as witches and Beetlejuice and neon-coloured aliens.

One Styler, as the fans are known, sported a button that read Trick or TPWK, meaning Treat People With Kindness, a longtime Styles slogan and the title of a 2019 song by the artist. I have always wanted to go to Harryween, but it is just so hard to get tickets, said Lexi Donnelly, a 20-year-old studying neuroscience at Drew University in New Jersey.

Harryween Costumes Reflect Musical History

Donnelly was dressed up as an American Girl doll named Grace, inspired by Styles's song American Girls. Her father, who had come through with tickets, wore a White Castle ensemble, prompted by a Saturday Night Live sketch that had Styles working a fast-food drive-through. Styles first hosted a Harryween in 2021, at Madison Square Garden, as part of his Love on Tour.

In 2021, he took the stage as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and, the next night, as a clown. His fans were eager to join in: They came as Oompa Loompas and mermaids and bowls of fruit. Styles hosted a similar concert-party in California in 2022, when he was Danny Zuko from Grease. On the night of Oct 30, Styles appeared onstage as Elvis Presley and later as his teenage self when he auditioned for X Factor in 2010.

For the Oct 31 show, it was Pizza Rat, the viral rodent that dragged a slice down a set of subway stairs in 2015. Yes, it is a Harry show, but it is also Halloween, Aliza Kessler, 31, said as she waited to enter the Garden before the show on Oct 31. Her friend, Christina Agosta, 32, chimed in: The energy of the crowd, too, is 10 times better. The women were attending their second Harryween.

Advertisement

In contrast, Lauren Narvey, 16, was about to attend her first solo Styles concert. As a toddler, she had seen his former boy band, One Direction, perform. She and her mother had come down from Winnipeg, Canada. I have been listening to Harry Styles since I was about a year old, said Lauren, who was dressed as David Bowie, with silver go-go boots, red tights and a sparkly red-and-blue lightning bolt streaking across her face.

Tour Issues Mar Residency Excitement

I find Harry is kind of this generation's David Bowie, she said. Her mother, Sylvia Kogan, 50, had arrived as a butterfly. For many fans, Styles's departure from New York will be hard to stomach. As he made the city his home for roughly the last 10 weeks, he set off a rash of sightings, jogging around the city and igniting a TikTok trend after he walked across the Williamsburg Bridge.

Styles was also spotted arguing with an autograph seeker, not the sole bit of discontent his residency prompted. The owner of a bookstore in the East Village was charged in September with harassment and possession of a weapon after the unrelenting lines at Styles's pop-up store down the block became too much for her. Later in November, Styles will begin a stretch of shows in Melbourne, Australia.

On Oct 31, Lexi Donnelly, the university student, tried to laugh off the end of the pop star's run in New York, but her mother knew better. She is going to be crying tomorrow, said Maryam Donnelly, 56, who was wearing a watermelon costume. She is going to be rewatching her video on permanent loop when Harry is gone.