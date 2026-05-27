Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan Meets North Korea's Choe Son Hui in Pyongyang

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui met in Pyongyang, North Korea, on May 26, 2026. They discussed strengthening bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global affairs.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui meets in Pyongyang , North Korea, May 26, 2026. Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan was in North Korea for a two-day work visit from Tuesday to Wednesday at the invitation of his counterpart Choe Son Hui.

The ministers held a bilateral meeting with wide-ranging candid discussions on regional and international issues, as well as developments on the Korean Peninsula. They also reaffirmed longstanding cordial and friendly relations between Singapore and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Ms Choe hosted a welcome banquet for him, during which he invited her to attend the upcoming ASEAN Regional Forum – a platform for security dialogue in the Indo-Pacific – of which North Korea is a member.

During his visit, Dr Balakrishnan also called on the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, Jo Yong Won, who gave him an update on political developments in North Korea. Minister Balakrishnan highlighted that amid ongoing global uncertainty, it was even more important for countries to maintain dialogue and communication to maintain peace and stability.

Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Jo also recounted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s historic visit to Singapore for the first time in 2018. North Korean state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday that the two ministers met in Pyongyang and discussed strengthening bilateral ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global affairs





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Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui Pyongyang North Korea ASEAN Regional Forum North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Visit To Sin Diplomatic Relations Between Singapore And Nor Regional And Global Affairs Strengthening Bilateral Ties

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