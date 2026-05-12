Foreign Ministers Discuss Long-term Future of the Strait of Hormuz

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and shared Singapore's consistent position on the long-term future of the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the importance of all states enjoying unimpeded right of transit passage through the straits and the criticality of full reopening to regional stability, global energy security and international trade.

The two foreign ministers shared their views on the long-term future of the Strait of Hormuz. Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and discussed the long-term future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Singapore's consistent position is that all states should enjoy unimpeded right of transit passage through the straits used for international navigation as set forth by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and customary international law. Dr Balakrishnan also shared Singapore's view that full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is critical to regional stability, global energy security and international trade





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Strait Of Hormuz Vivian Balakrishnan Seyyed Abbas Araghchi Nuclear Weapons Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Energy Security International Trade Strait Of Malacca Rules-Based World Order United Nations Convention On The Law Of The Se

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