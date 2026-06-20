A foreign talent has expressed gratitude to Singapore for making him feel like he genuinely belonged during his six years in the country.

Foreign talent thanks Singapore before move to UAE : Thank you for making a boy from India feel like he genuinely belonged. After six years of building a life in Singapore , one foreign talent is packing his bags for the United Arab Emirates ( UAE ).

But before boarding that flight, he wanted to say one thing to the country that helped shape some of the most important years of his life: I landed at Changi as a 22-year-old only child who had never truly been on his own. This was different. This was sink or swim. Back then, life was less about sightseeing and more about survival.

For the first year and a half, his schedule was packed from morning to night. He would head to his internship during the day, attend classes in the evening, then spend his nights tackling assignments. A difficult decision during the pandemic When the pandemic arrived and the job market collapsed, he found himself weighing a difficult choice. He could return to India or remain in Singapore and hope for the best.

Going back to India felt like admitting defeat, and staying felt like staring into uncertainty every single day. With no guarantees that things would work out, he chose to stay. It was a gamble that could easily have gone the other way, but he decided to hang on and see it through. Fortunately, the risk paid off.

He landed his first full-time job and began building a life for himself in Singapore. While excited about what lies ahead, he admitted that leaving Singapore feels bittersweet. I'm leaving for a new chapter in the UAE - and I don't quite know how to close this one. This country gave me things I didn't know I needed.

Among them was a sense of safety. He spoke about being able to walk alone late at night without fear, something he said he never took for granted. Singapore also introduced him to people, cultures, and perspectives that expanded his view of the world after spending much of his life in familiar surroundings. It gave me the quiet dignity of belonging to a community-of queuing patiently, complaining about the humidity, and meaning it when I called somewhere home.

I'll be honest-I came here carrying a weight I didn't fully acknowledge. There's a stigma that follows Indians around, online and sometimes in person: loud, obnoxious, and difficult. I don't know if I always succeeded, but I tried every single day to be someone Singapore could be proud of hosting. I found my footing here.

I found my confidence here. I found my wife here. Looking back on his years in Singapore, he said it is not just the major milestones he will remember, but the small routines that became part of daily life. I'll miss the kaya toast with soft-boiled eggs and kopi.

I'll miss the shorts-and-t-shirt uniform that makes every day feel like a weekend. I'll miss the people-every race, every accent, every auntie who judges your food order and is always right. Ending his post, he wrote: Thank you for keeping me safe. Thank you for the growth.

Thank you for making a boy from India feel, for the better part of a decade, like he genuinely belonged. Walao, I'll miss SG lor. Confirm will come back one. The farewell post quickly went viral on Reddit, racking up more than 1.1k upvotes.

In the comments, many users said they were glad he had enjoyed his time in Singapore and wished him well as he set off for his next chapter. All the best as you begin a new chapter!! Make new memories and live your best life!! one comment read. Good luck and do well in whatever life throws at you.

I hope you've got the Singapore can-do spirit, another said. Good luck, Bro! Come back someday. Whether it's for a visit or a permanent stay.

The kopi's always ready for you and your family (along with the judging uncle/aunty), a third wrote. Glad that Singapore has been kind to you. Generally, Singaporeans are a welcoming lot. I hope we stay this way, a fourth added





IndependentSG / 🏆 9. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore UAE Foreign Talent Gratitude New Chapter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh addresses anti-Indian sentiment, racial harmony, and foreign talent policy in SingaporeIn a social media post, Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh discussed social issues such as recent anti-Indian sentiment, the controversial Chinese film, and the importance of honest conversations about jobs, immigration, and foreign talent in Singapore. He emphasized that in a multi-racial society, Singaporeans should prioritize their national identity over ethnic roots, and condemned racism and xenophobia linked to public narratives. Singh referenced his 2021 speech on foreign talent policy, highlighting the need to reject vile language and behavior both online and offline, while acknowledging legitimate economic concerns.

Read more »

AI Graduates in Singapore Command High Salaries as Demand SoarsArtificial intelligence graduates in Singapore are securing roles with starting salaries between S$70,000 and S$90,000, while experienced AI professionals have seen pay increases of 15-25% over the past year. Robert Walters Singapore reports that demand for AI and data-focused roles continues to outpace supply, driving up compensation and hiring timelines. Chinese tech firms are offering packages exceeding S$200,000 annually to attract PhD-level AI talent from Singapore's top universities, while OpenAI has committed over S$386 million to Singapore's applied AI ecosystem, planning an Applied AI Lab and more than 200 technical jobs.

Read more »

Singapore F&B edge shows signs of weakening after Food Republic's retreat in China's food scene, analysts saySingapore food and beverage (F&B) brands once stood out in China for their reputation for quality, hygiene, and reliability. That edge, however, is showing signs of weakening after Food Republic's retreat in China's food scene, analysts told. The hawker-style food court chain, which once operated more than 40 eateries across mainland China at its 2016 peak, just closed its first outlet in Beijing at Oriental Plaza on Monday after its lease expired. It had been operating for more than 25 years. From 40, now, only four outlets remain, all in Shanghai. Analysts said the reputation of Singapore F&B brands has faded as local rivals improved and price competition intensified. Singapore University of Social Sciences associate professor Guan Chong said, The 'Singapore brand' alone is no longer a value proposition, and firms now need a sharper proposition to attract Chinese diners. Consulting firm YCP's managing partner and regional CEO for Greater China, Charles Wang, added that locals there don't buy generalist value propositions like Singapore equals premium and quality any more. Besides the weakening pull of Singapore's F&B brands, analysts said the food court chain's exit also reflected pressure on the food court model itself, as locals gained more dining options after China's malls started curating their own dining offerings instead of relying on third-party operators. Analysts said that while food courts here are being squeezed, they are unlikely to face the same kind of decline seen in China, given how it's embedded in Singaporeans' daily routines, office life, transport nodes, and malls

Read more »

Australian Tourist Thanks SBS Transit Staff for Recovering Lost Shopping Bag Before FlightAn Australian tourist named Serena accidentally left a shopping bag on a Service 32 bus in Singapore just four hours before her scheduled flight home. She contacted SBS Transit, and Assistant Interchange Supervisor Salim Bin Alias quickly organized a search by retracing routes and waiting for buses at Buona Vista Terminal. The bag was found, and Serena's husband retrieved it. She made her flight with time to explore Jewel Changi Airport. Serena praised the staff's proactiveness and friendliness, saying the experience made her holiday memorable and that she will recommend Singapore to friends. SBS Transit also commended Bus Captain Abdul Lathiff B Parek for his role.

Read more »