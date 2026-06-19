Foreign Woman Seeks Advice on Singaporean Fiance's Family's Expectations for Her Parents' Financial Contribution

A foreign woman in her late 20s, of South Korean descent, is seeking advice on her Singaporean fiancé's family's expectations for her parents to contribute up to half the cost of a multimillion-dollar condominium before their marriage. The woman is concerned about the financial burden on her parents and the potential impact on her future children. She is hesitant to transfer large sums of money out of her home country due to taxes and the difficulty of doing so. Her parents are surprised by the request and believe that housing arrangements in Singapore would be largely handled by her fiancé's side. The woman's fiancé and his father begin speculating about her family's finances, suggesting that her father must have hidden funds or inheritance money that could easily cover a gift. The woman seeks advice on how to navigate this situation and maintain her relationship with her fiancé while protecting her parents' financial well-being.

SINGAPORE: A foreign woman in her late 20s, of South Korean descent, is seeking advice on her Singapore an fiancé's family's expectations for her parents to contribute up to half the cost of a multimillion-dollar condominium before their marriage.

The woman, who is unemployed but supports herself through rental income, has personal difficulties and a lack of opportunities. She is concerned about the financial burden on her parents and the potential impact on her future children. Her fiancé and his family want the couple to live in the same central neighborhood for convenience, investment potential, and easier childcare support.

The woman's fiancé insists on an exact 50-50 split between both sides of the family, and she is hesitant to transfer large sums of money out of her home country due to taxes and the difficulty of doing so. Her parents are surprised by the request and believe that housing arrangements in Singapore would be largely handled by her fiancé's side.

The woman's fiancé and his father begin speculating about her family's finances, suggesting that her father must have hidden funds or inheritance money that could easily cover a gift. The woman disputes this characterization, explaining that her parents lead relatively simple lives and raising such a large sum would be difficult. The woman seeks advice on how to navigate this situation and maintain her relationship with her fiancé while protecting her parents' financial well-being





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Singapore Fiance Family Housing Financial Contribution Depression Abortion Central Neighborhood Investment Potential Childcare Support Parental Assistance Financial Speculation Hidden Funds Inheritance Money Financial Burden Financial Well-Being Relationship Maintenance Advice Seeking

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