Former Aide to Malaysian PM Anwar Seeks Asylum in UK, Fearing for Safety Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

A former research assistant to Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Muhammad Yusoff Rawther, has applied for asylum in the United Kingdom. His lawyer states Yusoff fears for his safety in Malaysia and will not return if his asylum claim succeeds. This follows his acquittal on criminal charges related to his sexual assault allegation against Anwar and the pending appeal of that acquittal, alongside a delayed civil lawsuit he filed against the Prime Minister.

Muhammad Yusoff Rawther , a former research assistant to Malaysia n Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim , has fled to the United Kingdom to seek asylum, his lawyer stated.

The lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, confirmed at a Kuala Lumpur press conference that Yusoff applied for human rights-based asylum protection with UK authorities on June 1, citing a genuine fear for his safety and the possibility of harm if he returns to Malaysia. Yusoff's passport is currently held by UK authorities as part of the asylum process.

This development follows a long-running legal saga that began in July 2021 when Yusoff filed a civil lawsuit seeking a court declaration that Prime Minister Anwar committed sexual assault against him in 2018, when Anwar was opposition leader. The criminal case against Yusoff, which stemmed from that allegation, resulted in his acquittal by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on June 12 of last year.

Judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin found the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case after completing its case. However, the Attorney General's Chambers has appealed that acquittal, with a Court of Appeal hearing scheduled for June 15 in Putrajaya. Yusoff's lawyer emphasized that his client did not flee from Malaysia during his own legal proceedings; he remained, fought the charges, and was acquitted.

The decision to seek asylum now is rooted, according to Rafique, in the extremely frightening and painful process Yusoff endured, which he describes as a victim of entrapment. The lawyer also highlighted that the upcoming civil trial against the Prime Minister has been delayed by multiple pre-trial applications and counterclaims from both sides.

One key procedural issue the Prime Minister's legal team has raised concerns Yusoff's presence at Anwar's private residence on the day of the alleged incident, suggesting this may be determined via affidavit or closed-door proceedings. The asylum application thus represents a significant escalation, placing international human rights protections at the center of a high-profile political and legal confrontation in Malaysia.

Yusoff's departure indicates a profound lack of faith in his ability to receive a fair process or ensure his personal security within the Malaysian system, despite his past legal victory. The case remains unresolved on multiple fronts, with the civil suit pending and the criminal acquittal under appeal, while its main protagonist now seeks refuge abroad





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