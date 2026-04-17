Former Arsenal and Austria Goalkeeper Alexander Manninger Dies Aged 48

Tragic news has emerged of the death of former Austria international and Arsenal goalkeeper Alexander Manninger. The 48-year-old passed away after his car was involved in a collision with a train near Salzburg. Manninger had a distinguished career, representing Austria 33 times and playing for clubs including Arsenal, Juventus, and Liverpool.

The football world is in mourning following the tragic death of former Austria n international goalkeeper Alexander Manninger , who passed away on Thursday, April 16th, at the age of 48. The accident occurred near Salzburg when the car Manninger was driving was struck by a train at a railway crossing. First responders were able to extract him from the wreckage, but sadly, resuscitation efforts proved unsuccessful.

Police investigations indicate that the incident took place around 8:20 AM local time, with initial findings suggesting Manninger's vehicle was hit by a railcar from the Salzburger Lokalbahn. The driver of the train sustained no injuries. Manninger, who retired from professional football in 2017, had a distinguished career spanning several prominent clubs and the Austrian national team. His passing has prompted widespread tributes from across the sport, with the Austrian Football Association (OEFB) and numerous clubs expressing their profound sadness. Manninger's career was marked by significant achievements and a reputation for excellence. He represented Austria on 33 occasions, serving as a reliable presence in goal for his country. His club career saw him play for Arsenal between 1997 and 2001, where he was part of the iconic squad that secured the Premier League title and FA Cup double in the 1997-98 season, albeit often as a reserve. He also enjoyed spells with a number of Italian clubs, including a stint at Juventus before concluding his playing career at Liverpool in 2017. The OEFB Sporting Director, Peter Schoettel, described Manninger as an outstanding ambassador for Austrian football, highlighting his international career as setting high standards and inspiring countless young goalkeepers. Schoettel emphasized Manninger's professionalism, calmness, and reliability as qualities that made him an invaluable asset to both his club teams and the national squad. The news of Manninger's death has sent shockwaves through the football community. Italian giants Juventus, where Manninger had a notable spell, released a statement expressing their deep sorrow, stating, 'Today is a very sad day. We have lost not only a great athlete, but a man of rare values: humility, dedication, and an exceptional sense of professionalism.' Similarly, Premier League club Arsenal, a team with which Manninger forged a strong connection, conveyed their shock on social media, paying tribute to his contributions. Fiorentina announced their intention to observe a minute's silence and wear black armbands during their upcoming Conference League fixture against Crystal Palace, a testament to the respect Manninger commanded throughout Europe. His former clubs and footballing colleagues remember him not just for his skills on the field, but for the integrity and character he displayed throughout his life and career, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by many





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Former Arsenal goalkeeper Manninger dies at 48 after car hit by trainFormer Austria goalkeeper Alex Manninger, who played for Arsenal and a string of Italian clubs, died on Thursday (April 16) at the age of 48 after the car he was driving was hit by a train at a crossing near Salzburg.The Austrian Football Association (OEFB) and clubs associated with the player, who retired as a professional in 2017, mourned his...

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