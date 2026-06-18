Former Child Star Daveigh Chase Dies at 37 from Sepsis Following Meningitis and Blood Infection

Daveigh Chase, known for her roles in Lilo & Stitch and The Ring, has died from sepsis after contracting meningitis and a serious blood infection. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, confirmed the news, detailing her ongoing health struggles and recent critical condition. The actress, who faced a difficult personal life, had largely stepped away from Hollywood after her last role in 2016. Her story highlights the severe complications of meningitis and the personal challenges she overcame privately.

Actress Daveigh Chase , famed for her childhood roles in beloved films such as Lilo & Stitch and Donnie Darko, has died at the age of 37.

Her death was confirmed by her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, who had previously launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her medical expenses and shared updates on her deteriorating health. According to Hernandez, the cause of death was sepsis, a life-threatening complication stemming from meningitis and several serious blood infections. Hernandez's heartfelt posts on social media and the fundraising page provided a poignant window into Chase's final days and her lifelong struggles.

He described her as a bright light who endured more hardship than anyone should, including a difficult childhood, a painful estrangement from her family, and periods of homelessness and bullying while living in downtown Los Angeles. Their relationship, he said, offered both of them moments of happiness and a sense of safety that had long eluded her.

His promise to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved became a central part of her care during her illness. The medical details shared by Hernandez were stark. Chase was recently diagnosed with meningitis, an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, which can be fatal if not treated promptly.

Compounding this, she suffered from multiple severe bloodstream infections, which together triggered sepsis-a catastrophic immune response that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death. As her condition worsened, doctors told Hernandez that she likely had little time left. The GoFundMe plea was a desperate attempt to provide her with a peaceful, stable home environment in her final days, a place of safety she had always wanted but never quite found.

Chase's career as a child actor left an indelible mark on a generation. She provided the voice for the title character in Disney's Lilo & Stitch and memorably played the eerie Samara Morgan in the horror hit The Ring. Her other notable work included the cult classic Donnie Darko and the voice of Chihiro in the English dub of Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away. Despite her early success, Chase largely retreated from the spotlight.

Her last credited screen appearance was in the 2016 thriller American Romance. In a 2009 interview with Interview magazine, she expressed a deep desire to make meaningful work, saying, "I just want to make something that I love and people will respect. I want to do things that will change someone's life, not something they'll forget about tomorrow.

" Her passing is a tragic reminder of how quickly serious infections can turn fatal, especially without immediate and aggressive medical intervention. It also underscores the often-hidden personal battles that many child stars face long after the cameras stop rolling. Chase's story is one of both public talent and private pain, a young woman who touched millions through film yet spent her final months fighting for basic safety and comfort.

Roy Hernandez's candid account ensures that her legacy extends beyond her roles, painting a picture of resilience, love, and a profound desire for peace. The outpouring of grief and support following the news highlights the impact Chase had on audiences worldwide. Fans and former colleagues are remembering her not only for her iconic performances but also for the courage she displayed in her personal struggles.

Her death from a preventable and treatable condition, when caught early, raises awareness about the symptoms of meningitis and sepsis-fever, chills, rapid breathing, confusion, and severe pain-and the critical importance of seeking immediate medical care. As the entertainment community mourns the loss of a bright star taken too soon, her story serves as a call to look beyond the glamour of Hollywood and recognize the very real human challenges that can exist behind the smile





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Daveigh Chase Meningitis Sepsis Child Actor Lilo & Stitch The Ring Roy Hernandez Gofundme Blood Infection Actress Death

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