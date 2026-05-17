Former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli Quits PKR, Joins Parti Bersama Malaysia

Former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and former Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi quit PKR and joined minority political party Parti Bersama Malaysia, officially handing over the party registration certificate to their founder, Tan Gin Theam.

Former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and former Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi announced on May 17, 2026, that they would quit PKR and leave their parliamentary seats, joining a minor political party named Parti Bersama Malaysia, officially handing over the party registration certificate to them.

Rafizi cited the aspiration to offer a political platform to like-minded citizens who believe in political power belonging to the people. He mentioned contesting upcoming elections wherever necessary and cautioned that the party might fail and retire from politics as failures, but the nation and younger generation require this leap of vision. Rafizi's criticism of PKR and Anwar for protecting vested interests and failing to deliver on reforms are ongoing.

The current Melaka state government's term ends in December 2026, while the current Johor state government's term ends in April 2027, meaning their state elections are due by February 2027 and June 2027, respectively





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Departure From PKR Joining Parti Bersama Malaysia Criticism Of PKR And Anwar Importance Of Contesting Elections Minority Political Party Term Ends Of Melaka And Johor State Government State Elections Due By February And June 2027

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Left: Former Chief of the Air Force Goh Yong Siang, Right: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah compared hairstyle sparks memesIndranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, and former Chief of the Air Force Goh Yong Siang were compared for their distinctive hairstyle, causing a stir on social media. Goh Yang Siang is charged with two counts of driving without reasonable consideration, resulting in grievous hurt and hurt to a motorised pushchair and the woman, resulting in a traffic accident near Telok Blangah Road junction with Harbour Drive.

Read more »

Former Prisoner Swap Provides New Clues in Venezuela's Political StalemateThe deportation of Saab, a Colombian-born individual, from Venezuela to the United States has been linked to a new level of collaboration between US and Venezuelan law enforcement and a possible exchange of information between Saab and US authorities regarding President Maduro's criminal case.

Read more »

Former para gold medalist Koh Lee Peng: Tears of distress and resilienceA poignant story of a former Malaysian para swimmer, Koh Lee Peng, who was wrongfully labelled a beggar for selling tissues outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur. The viral video shows her crying as she stands in her wheelchair, covered in shame and distress, just trying to make a living.

Read more »

Britain's former health secretary, Wes Streeting, sets his sights on prime minister's seat, targeting Keir StarmerFormer UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting has announced his bid to replace Labour leader Keir Starmer and become Britain's prime minister.

Read more »