Pang Pok, 68, and two others face charges over alleged stock market manipulation of GS Holdings between January 2022 and October 2023, with Pang and Chong also accused of deleting chat messages and perverting justice.

Pang Pok, 68, the former chief executive of SGX Catalist-listed GS Holdings, was charged on Wednesday (Nov 4) with alleged stock manipulation and obstructing justice.

The firm is behind several food courts and food centres in Singapore. Pang, along with Chong Fatt, 60, and Koh Kim Seng, 62, is accused of creating a misleading appearance with respect to the price of GS Holdings securities. Police said the alleged offences took place between January 2022 and October 2023.

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Charges Against Former GS Holdings Chief Executive

According to court documents, the three men allegedly pushed up the price of the firm securities by using three trading accounts to place orders and execute trades for GS Holdings securities. Pang and Chong are also accused of deleting chat messages from their mobile phones relating to the said conspiracy, and each faces an additional charge of perverting the course of justice. The trio each face one charge under the Securities and Futures Act.

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All three men did not enter a plea on Nov 4. Their cases were adjourned to Dec 2 for them to engage lawyers. A joint investigation was carried out by the Commercial Affairs Department and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, following a referral from Singapore Exchange (SGX) Regulation. Checks on GS Holdings filings with SGX show that Pang resigned as executive director of the company on June 1, 2024, but had remained as its chief executive officer.

Court Proceedings and GS Holdings Filings

In its filing, the company said the resignation is part of the board renewal and refresh, while Pang focuses on operational matters. He stepped down as the company CEO in December 2024. According to SGX filings, GS Holdings changed its name earlier in 2026 to Octopus (APAC) Holdings to represent its ambition to become a leading food and beverage distribution partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

Those convicted of committing false trading and marketing rigging transactions can each face jail of up to seven years, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. If found guilty of perverting the course of justice, an individual can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.