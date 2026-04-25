Former High Court Judge Abdul Halim Aman Appointed New MACC Chief

Abdul Halim Aman, a former High Court judge, has been appointed as the new Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), succeeding Azam Baki. This marks the first time a former judge has held the position, signaling a potential shift in the agency's approach to combating corruption.

A significant shift is occurring within Malaysia 's anti-corruption landscape with the appointment of Abdul Halim Aman as the new Chief Commissioner of the Malaysia n Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ).

This marks a historic moment as Halim, a former High Court judge, becomes the first individual with a judicial background to lead the MACC, effective May 13th. He will succeed Azam Baki, whose term concludes on May 12th after a series of extensions since his initial appointment in 2020. The decision, sanctioned by King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, underscores a commitment to bolstering governance and public trust in the fight against corruption.

Halim brings to the role a wealth of experience accumulated over nearly two decades in the judiciary and a long-standing career within the legal service. His appointment was announced by Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, following a proposal made by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to the King. The government has expressed confidence in Halim’s ability to strengthen anti-corruption efforts, enhance governance, and restore public confidence in the integrity of national institutions.

The selection of Halim Aman is particularly noteworthy given his background and perceived impartiality. Officials have highlighted his lack of involvement in significant business interests or political affiliations, positioning him as a suitable candidate to lead the MACC with objectivity and independence. Born in Malacca in 1957, Halim’s career trajectory began in 1982 with the Judicial and Legal Service, where he dedicated 22 years of service.

His progression through the judicial ranks saw him appointed as a Judicial Commissioner in 2005 and subsequently elevated to a High Court judge in 2007, culminating in his retirement in March 2023. This extensive judicial experience is expected to be invaluable in navigating the complex legal challenges inherent in combating corruption. The timing of this appointment is also significant, occurring amidst growing public scrutiny and calls for greater accountability within the MACC itself.

A rally, dubbed 'Tangkap Azam Baki' (Arrest Azam Baki), took place in Kuala Lumpur on the same day as the announcement, drawing approximately 500 participants demanding a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate allegations of a corporate mafia within enforcement agencies, the arrest of Azam Baki, comprehensive MACC reform, and protections for free speech concerning corruption and misconduct. The MACC, established in 2009, plays a crucial role in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases across both the public and private sectors.

It possesses substantial powers, including the authority to summon individuals, search and seize property, and make arrests. The agency’s effectiveness is paramount to maintaining the rule of law and fostering a transparent and accountable government. The demands put forth by the rally organizers reflect a broader public desire for systemic change and a more robust anti-corruption framework.

The appointment of a former judge as the MACC chief is seen by many as a step towards achieving these goals, signaling a commitment to upholding judicial principles and ensuring fair and impartial investigations. The transition from Azam Baki’s leadership, which faced scrutiny and controversy, to Halim Aman’s guidance represents a pivotal moment for the MACC.

The success of this transition will depend on Halim’s ability to address the concerns raised by the public, strengthen the MACC’s capabilities, and restore public trust in its integrity. The coming months will be critical in determining whether this appointment will usher in a new era of effective and transparent anti-corruption efforts in Malaysia





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MACC Malaysia Anti-Corruption Abdul Halim Aman Azam Baki Judiciary

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