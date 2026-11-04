Yudhoyono Urges Civilised Politics After Arrest of Three Police Generals for Wiretapping Prabowo

Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has called for a return to civilised politics after three police generals, including ex-National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, were arrested over an alleged wiretapping scheme targeting President Prabowo Subianto and other officials.

Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has called for a return to civilised politics following the arrest of three police generals accused of wiretapping President Prabowo Subianto and several other government officials and civil society leaders.

The National Police named the three generals as suspects in an alleged scheme to illegally wiretap Prabowo and other officials. One of the suspects, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, served as National Police chief from 2021 to 2026. He was recently arrested in connection with the case. The scandal has shaken Indonesian politics, with questions raised about the extent of the wiretapping and the motives behind it.

Also read Indonesia Detains Three Police Generals Over Illegal Wiretapping of President Prabowo

Yudhoyono Appeals for Civilised Politics

Coordinating Minister for Legal Affairs Yusril Ihza Mahendra said on Nov 3 that there was so far no indication that the suspects had intended to overthrow the government, but further investigation was needed. Yudhoyono said he was speaking as a citizen and appealed to Prabowo to lead with strength and guidance. In a post on his official X account on Nov 4, he wrote: How has our country ended up like this? How can our politics be so wild?

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It seems that in the pursuit of political power, all methods have been justified, regardless of whether they are right or wrong, moral or immoral. As a citizen who deeply loves this nation, much like any other Indonesian, I appeal to President Prabowo to revive civilised politics. He added: This is a call of history. This is a mandate from the people.

May God grant Pak Prabowo the strength and guidance to carry out this noble mission. Yudhoyono himself had been a victim of an alleged wiretapping attempt by Australian intelligence agencies, leaked documents published by The Guardian in 2013 showed. The revelation led to strained relations between the two countries, with Indonesia going so far as to recall its ambassador, though Australia never directly admitted to the attempt.

Background of the Wiretapping Scandal

Then Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott refused to apologise or comment on the matter at the time, saying in Australia's Parliament: I don't believe Australia should be expected to apologise for reasonable intelligence-gathering activities. With 44 seats, Yudhoyono's Democratic Party is the seventh-largest party in Indonesia's Parliament and is part of Prabowo's governing coalition. His son, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, is also part of Prabowo's Cabinet, serving as Coordinating Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development.

However, the senior Yudhoyono has largely remained outside politics since Agus took over the party chairmanship in 2020. His recent comments signal his continued concern for the nation's political health. The arrest of the three police generals, including former National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, marks a significant development in a case that has gripped the nation. The suspects are accused of illegally wiretapping President Prabowo and other government officials and civil society leaders.

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The investigation continues as authorities seek to determine the full scope of the alleged operation. The government has yet to announce further details about the investigation or any additional suspects. Yudhoyono's appeal to Prabowo to revive civilised politics underscores the gravity of the situation. His words echo concerns about the direction of Indonesian politics and the need for ethical conduct among those in power.

Political Impact and Family Ties

As a former president who led the country from 2004 to 2014, Yudhoyono's voice carries weight in the national conversation. The scandal has also prompted debate about the role of intelligence agencies and the balance between security and civil liberties. The alleged wiretapping of senior officials and civil society leaders has raised alarm about the potential misuse of surveillance powers. Yudhoyono's Democratic Party remains part of Prabowo's governing coalition despite the former president's calls for reform.

His son Agus serves in the Cabinet, maintaining the family's ties to the administration. As the investigation proceeds, all eyes are on how the government handles the case and whether it will lead to broader reforms. Yudhoyono's call for civilised politics serves as a reminder of the values that many Indonesians hope to see restored in their political system.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the outcome of this high-profile scandal and its impact on the country's political landscape.