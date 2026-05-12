Former Investigation Officer Sentenced to Jail for Forgery

A former investigation officer with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was sentenced to more than nine months' jail for four counts of forgery. The offences spanned about one-and-a-half years from June 2021 to February 2023, pertaining to seven case files.

The defence said the investigation officer was experiencing grief from his father's sudden death, compounded by accumulated case backlogs and mounting work pressures. A former investigation officer with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was sentenced to more than nine months' jail for four counts of forgery.

The offences spanned about one-and-a-half years from June 2021 to February 2023, pertaining to seven case files. The officer recorded statements from accused persons and witnesses and handled seized items. He also forged acknowledgement forms and statements from accused persons and victims or witnesses. The affected cases were re-investigated and fresh statements were taken, with the case outcomes ultimately unaffected by the forgeries.

The prosecution called for nine to 10-and-a-half months' jail, emphasising the need for general deterrence. The defence cited a report from the Institute of Mental Health stating that there was a contributory link between the mental disorders and some of the charges, arising through a moderate degree of impairment in self-control.

The District Judge cited the case of S Iswaran, where then-Justice Vincent Hoong said that trust and confidence in public institutions are the 'bedrock of effective governance', which can all too easily be undermined by the appearance that an individual public servant has fallen below the standards of integrity and accountability. The judge said that all police officers and law enforcement officers are supposed to uphold the law and catch offenders who break it.

When a police officer breaks the law and becomes a criminal offender himself, he has tarnished the reputation of the SPF and also put a stain on the integrity of the law enforcement and criminal justice process. The judge said that such an offender cannot expect leniency from the courts when being sentenced. Vikneshvaran was given 42 weeks' jail





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Forgery Investigation Officer Singapore Police Force Mental Disorders General Deterrence Public Trust Integrity And Accountability

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