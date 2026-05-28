Former Malaysian ministers launch new party, challenging Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and former Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad have taken over Parti Bersama Malaysia, a previously obscure party. The move is seen as a bold attempt to shake up Malaysia's political landscape.

Two former Malaysian ministers launch new political party, sparking speculation of a challenge to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim . Former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and former Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad have taken over Parti Bersama Malaysia , a previously obscure party.

The move is seen as a bold attempt to shake up Malaysia's political landscape, which has been dominated by large parties and coalitions. Rafizi and Nik Nazmi have declared their parliament seats vacant and terminated their PKR memberships, a move that is expected to disqualify them from contesting in the next election.

The two former ministers have been at odds with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the president of PKR, over issues such as corruption allegations and party leadership. Rafizi and Nik Nazmi's move is seen as a challenge to Anwar's leadership and a bid to attract voters who are disillusioned with the current political elite. Parti Bersama Malaysia, which has a multi-ethnic profile, could be a contender in urban constituencies, particularly in Peninsular Malaysia.

The party's message of moderation and fairness, as well as its commitment to ensuring dignified livelihoods for all, could resonate with voters who are looking for an alternative to the status quo. However, the party's chances of success are uncertain, and many pundits have predicted a bleak outcome for Rafizi and Nik Nazmi's campaign. Despite this, the two former ministers are undeterred, and their move is seen as a bold attempt to shake up Malaysia's political landscape





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Rafizi Ramli Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad Parti Bersama Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim PKR Malaysia's Political Landscape

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