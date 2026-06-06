Former Mediacorp Actors Show Support for Hawker Huang Yiliang in Social Media Video

Seven former Mediacorp actors, led by Cassandra See, created a TikTok video to support former actor-turned-hawker Huang Yiliang, aiming to correct what they saw as false narratives about him on social media. The dramatic clip, set to Michael Jackson's Billie Jean, highlights Huang's loyalty and kindness, with See sharing anecdotes from his past to illustrate his character. The initiative also sought to boost business for his crab beehoon stall and remind the public that social media portrayals can be incomplete.

A group of seven former Mediacorp actors, including Cassandra See , Cherie Lim, Amy Koh, Celine Neo, Jason Oh, Joy Yak, and Apple Hong, gathered to support former actor-turned-hawker Huang Yiliang at his crab beehoon stall.

The gathering was documented in a TikTok video produced by See, set to Michael Jackson's Billie Jean, featuring the group striding dramatically towards the camera. See explained that the video was created to stand up for the truth and counter what they perceived as misleading portrayals of Huang on social media following a recent controversy.

She cited an example from the 1990s when Huang offered her fellow actor Jason Oh the keys to his Marine Parade home to shower after jogging, drawing a parallel to his recent offer to a female stall assistant, which was misinterpreted. See described Huang as loyal, brotherly, and always willing to help, noting that despite his occasional bad temper and crazy actions, he is a caring person who is misunderstood.

The group also aimed to drive more customers to Huang's stall and remind the public that social media narratives often do not tell the full story. The video received positive reactions online, with netizens praising the artistes for their loyalty and support. Huang, who transitioned from acting to running a food stall, was allegedly assaulted in May 2026 during a dispute with a neighbouring chicken rice stall owner, adding to the recent publicity surrounding him





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Huang Yiliang Cassandra See Mediacorp Actors Hawker Social Media Tiktok Support Misunderstanding Crab Beehoon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mediacorp Brings 2026 FIFA World Cup Live to SingaporeFootball fans in Singapore can look forward to watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on Mediacorp's Channel 5 and mewatch. The tournament, featuring 48 teams, starts on June 11 and will show all 104 matches and official ceremonies.

Read more »

Website tracking Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s S. Korea itinerary draws more than 70,000 visitsThe operator says the listed schedule is based on media reports before official announcements. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Read more »

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Highlights Robotics as South Korea's Next Major SectorDuring his second visit to Seoul, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced that robotics will become South Korea's next major industry, emphasizing partnerships with local manufacturers and AI firms. He met with top executives from Hyundai, LG, SK Hynix, Samsung, and Naver, and visited an e‑sports cafe, stressing the country's strengths in manufacturing, mechatronics, and artificial intelligence.

Read more »

NVIDIA CEO Rejects AI-Driven Job Losses, Says Software Engineers Will Be NeededNVIDIA Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang rejects the idea that AI will lead to job losses among software engineers, arguing that the technology is increasing productivity and creating more business opportunities.

Read more »