Former MP Amrin Amin Warns of Lingering Distrust After Online Hate Campaign Against Indian Community in Singapore

Former Malaysian MP Amrin Amin discusses the recent online hate campaign targeting Singapore's Indian community, the government's actions to block content, and the deeper, lasting damage of divisive narratives that erode trust among Singaporeans.

Singapore recently witnessed an online hate campaign targeting the Indian community, prompting the Ministry of Home Affairs to direct major social media platforms-YouTube, Facebook, and X-to block such content.

Former Member of Parliament Amrin Amin described the campaign as deeply troubling, expressing relief at the government's swift intervention. However, he cautioned that the more insidious damage lies in the erosion of trust between Singaporeans, a consequence that persists even after offending posts are removed.

Amrin, who previously served as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs, explained that divisive narratives often rely not on outright falsehoods but on authentic images and genuine concerns stripped of context and woven into misleading stories. He cited examples such as photos of Little India and Hindu gatherings being framed as evidence that Singapore is being overrun.

The manipulation, he noted, turns ordinary issues into ethnic tensions: local events become signs of cultural displacement, immigration debates morph into racial conflicts, and policy discussions transform into community contests. Such dynamics breed distrust and suspicion. While acknowledging legitimate Singaporean concerns about immigration, integration, and fairness-concerns that should not be dismissed simply because bad actors exploit them-Amrin argued that Singapore's longstanding value of openness alone cannot prevent division and may even deepen it.

Therefore, he stressed the need for channels to raise and address difficult issues fairly, rather than leaving them to grievance merchants and opportunists. He also warned that the manufactured story does not vanish with the removal of posts; it lingers in the public mind, shaping perceptions of subsequent headlines, crowds, and policy debates. Ultimately, Amrin framed the campaign as an attempt to portray fellow Singaporeans as a threat.

Falsehoods can be corrected, he wrote, but the suspicion they create can endure long after facts are set straight





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Singapore Online Hate Campaign Indian Community Amrin Amin Ministry Of Home Affairs Social Media Multiculturalism Trust Divisive Narratives Immigration

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