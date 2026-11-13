Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns After Revelations of Affairs With Two Employees, Including Alice Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after admitting to affairs with Alice Huang and Kimberly Powell, sparking security probes and leadership changes. The company's stock has dropped significantly as interim CEO Colette Kress takes over.

Nvidia confirmed on November 13 that former CEO Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee, following earlier reports of his affair with Alice Huang.

Second Relationship Revealed With Vice President

This revelation adds significant complexity to the scandal that led to Huang's resignation on November 12. Sources confirm the second relationship involved Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, alongside Alice Huang. Reuters learned of the second relationship from two people familiar with the matter.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Admits Affair Amid Chinese Espionage Allegations

However, the news outlet is not naming the second employee in its reporting. Attempts by journalists to reach the unnamed woman were unsuccessful for comment. Nvidia declined to provide any official comment regarding these specific allegations. The situation has raised urgent questions about potential foreign intelligence targeting.

US intelligence suspects Alice Huang of being a Chinese spy. This suspicion was a major factor in the board's decision to launch a probe earlier in the month. The probe was led by independent directors with outside legal counsel. Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a statement released on November 8.

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Board Appoints Interim Chief Executive

He did not refer to Alice Huang by name in that initial disclosure. The admission came after early reports of his relationship with her surfaced. The pressure on the 63-year-old, married CEO mounted steadily during that period. Nvidia's board appointed finance chief Colette Kress as interim chief executive officer.

The board is currently conducting a comprehensive search to replace Jensen Huang. They are considering both internal and external candidates for the permanent role. This transition aims to stabilize the company after a period of intense scrutiny. The stock market reacted negatively to the developing scandal.

Nvidia shares fell 5.5 percent on November 12 during active trading. This drop is part of a larger trend, as the stock has shed more than 30 percent of its value since its peak in early October. The former CEO's decision to resign could disrupt the AI industry he helped shape. Nvidia has used its financial strength to create an industry around AI.

Financial Arrangements Support Chip Ecosystem

The company uses complex financial arrangements to ease the purchase of its chips. Nvidia has also backed cloud computing companies and AI labs to support its ecosystem. This strategy has been central to its market dominance. The leadership change introduces uncertainty for these ongoing partnerships.

Industry observers are watching closely for future strategic shifts. Reports indicate that the board expressed confidence in Huang earlier in the month. This stance changed rapidly as more details emerged. The board's swift action suggests a prioritization of corporate security and stability.

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Kimberly Powell's role as vice president of healthcare places her in a key position within the firm. Her involvement in the scandal adds a layer of internal governance concern. The board must now address how such relationships impact corporate policy. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment regarding the allegations.

Foreign Intelligence Probe Remains Ongoing

A photo released in June 2024 shows Jensen Huang with a woman confirmed by sources to be Alice Huang in Taipei, Taiwan. This image gained attention as investigations intensified. The broader implications extend beyond personnel issues. The probe into foreign intelligence targeting remains ongoing.

The board must determine if Huang was compromised or acted maliciously. These findings will influence the company's security protocols moving forward. Investors are concerned about the impact on Nvidia's competitive edge. The AI sector relies heavily on Nvidia's innovations.

Any disruption in leadership or strategy could affect market dynamics. The interim CEO faces the task of maintaining momentum. Public trust in the company's leadership has been damaged. The board must rebuild confidence through transparent governance.

The search for a permanent CEO is a critical step in this process. The timing of the resignations and revelations has raised eyebrows. The close proximity of the events suggests a coordinated effort to address the issues. The company's response will set a precedent for executive accountability.

As the investigation continues, all parties involved remain silent. The board's independent review will provide the next set of facts. The AI industry awaits the outcome of these developments.