Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he would be honored to return as CEO if the board believes it is best, as Nvidia forms a new national security committee and faces scrutiny over alleged Chinese spy links.

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Nov 17 that he would be honored to return as CEO if the board decides his return is in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company, and America.

His statement came in his first public remarks since resigning on Nov 12 over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Huang posted on X that he had made serious mistakes in his personal life. He said, Since my departure, I have seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. He added, I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA.

Also read Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO Amid Spy Scandal and Faces US House Committees

Huang also said, I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation. He said he would be honored to answer calls for his return if the Board of Directors decides it is in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company, and America. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Huang's statement.

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Nvidia Shares Drop Amid Crisis

Nvidia shares pared some declines and were last down 1 per cent. The crisis had erased more than US$400 billion from the company's market value by Monday's close. Until recently, Nvidia was the world's most valuable publicly traded company. Huang resigned after revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a senior executive and controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed.

The woman is suspected of spying for China. US intelligence agencies suspect she has links to Chinese intelligence. Megaspeed has been under investigation over the possible diversion of restricted Nvidia chips to China and potential export-control violations. The company has denied wrongdoing.

Huang will face three US House committees on Dec 1 over concerns that China gained access to advanced Nvidia chips. He will cooperate with an independent investigation. An open letter backing his return has garnered more than 190,000 signatures. Elon Musk, other AI investors, employees, customers, and Donald Trump have backed his return.

Nvidia Creates New Oversight Committee

Nvidia said its board has formed a National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee. The committee will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, a former Goldman Sachs vice chair. Directors Stephen Neal, former CEO of law firm Cooley, and John Dabiri, a Caltech professor, will also serve on the committee. The new committee will oversee Nvidia's national security and global trade compliance programs and work with independent legal, national security, and trade-compliance experts.

Nvidia's National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report to the committee. Interim CEO Colette Kress will oversee day-to-day operations. The committee plans to meet at least quarterly, including with management and in executive sessions. Nvidia did not have a chief compliance officer, according to its 2026 proxy statement.

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Major technology companies including Alphabet, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft have board committees overseeing areas such as regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, privacy, and strategy. Nvidia's new panel has a narrower mandate focused on national security and export controls, a structure more commonly associated with aerospace and defense companies.

Chairman Jones Discusses Security Framework

Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones said, We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation. Washington has for years sought to curb Beijing's access to Nvidia's most advanced processors, putting the company's China business at the center of tensions over national security, trade, and US technological leadership.

Nvidia has also warned chip buyers in recent months that the proposed US Remote Access Security Act could expose the company and its customers to legal risks by expanding Washington's oversight of Chinese companies' access to AI chips through cloud services, CNBC reported on Tuesday. Huang, who is a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, was closely involved in shaping the public defense of the company's ties to Megaspeed, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

She did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Huang has advised on AI policy and is perhaps the tech industry's most recognized promoter of artificial intelligence.