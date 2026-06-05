Former Olympic skater pleads leniency in child support case

Kim Dong-sung, former South Korean short track speedskating champion, pleads for leniency in his child support trial, claiming financial difficulties as a temporary construction worker.

Former South Korea n short track speedskating champion Kim Dong-sung appeared before the appellate division of the Suwon District Court on June 5, 2026, pleading for leniency in his ongoing trial for failing to pay child support .

The 46-year-old former Olympic gold medalist was sentenced to 18 months in prison in December 2025 after he failed to pay 90 million won (approximately $74,900) in child support to his ex-wife over a period of three years and ten months. However, the court did not order his immediate detention, emphasizing that the priority was for him to fulfill his financial obligations toward his two children.

Since the ruling, Kim has paid only 13 million won, leaving a substantial portion still unpaid. During the hearing, Kim insisted that his failure to pay was not intentional but due to his inability to work consistently. I was late on payment because I was not able to work, he told the court.

He explained that he has been employed as a non-guaranteed construction worker, earning irregular wages, and that he is making efforts to pay off the debt as his income allows. His lawyer stated that Kim is trying to make the due payments from his temporary wages before the court delivers its final ruling on August 11, 2026. Kim Dong-sung was once regarded as one of the greatest short track speedskaters in South Korean history.

He won a gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics and was a dominant force in the sport during the late 1990s. However, his post-retirement life has been marred by a series of controversies. In 2010, while working as a coach in the United States, he was accused of corporal punishment against young skaters. US Speedskating subsequently suspended him from coaching for six years.

Additionally, during his first marriage, there were unconfirmed allegations of an extra-marital relationship with other women. These incidents have tarnished his legacy and drawn public scrutiny. In the current child support case, some observers have questioned Kim's claims of financial hardship. A person claiming to be a close friend of Kim came forward with text messages alleged to show that the former skating star possesses substantial assets and hidden income.

The accuser provided these messages as evidence to the court, asserting that Kim is not actually struggling financially. Kim has denied these accusations, stating, I did not have a high income and I have no hidden assets. The case has attracted widespread attention in South Korea, highlighting issues of parental responsibility and the legal consequences of avoiding child support. Kim's ex-wife, who is raising their two children alone, has expressed frustration over the prolonged non-payment.

According to court documents, the child support arrears date back to 2021, and despite multiple legal warnings, Kim failed to comply. The prosecution argued that Kim's behavior constitutes deliberate evasion, while the defense maintains that his financial struggles are genuine. The appellate court is expected to make a final decision on August 11, 2026.

Meanwhile, Kim continues to work as a temporary construction worker, earning an average of 1.5 million won per month, according to his lawyer. He has promised to keep making payments from his wages, even if it takes a long time. The case serves as a reminder of the legal obligations parents have toward their children, regardless of their past achievements or fame.

As the proceedings unfold, the public remains divided between sympathy for Kim's claimed hardships and criticism of his failure to support his children





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Kim Dong-Sung Child Support Short Track Speedskating Legal Case South Korea

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