Former PAP Politician Lee Yiok Seng Dies at 87

Former PAP politician Lee Yiok Seng, MP for Bukit Panjang and Sembawang, died on Nov 6 at age 87 after nearly 25 years of public service.

Former Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development Lee Yiok Seng died on Nov 6 at the age of 87. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post on the same day that he was deeply saddened by the passing of the veteran People's Action Party (PAP) politician. Wong said Lee had served Singapore with dedication and purpose, including as MP for Bukit Panjang and Sembawang for nearly 25 years.

Lee started his political career in the 1970s. He was Member of Parliament for Bukit Panjang from 1972 to 1991 and served as Sembawang GRC MP from 1991 to 1996. His death marks the loss of a politician whose work centred on the Marsiling, Sembawang and Bukit Panjang communities.

Also read PAP Co-opts Four to Central Executive Committee, Bringing It to Full Strength of 18

Lee Yiok Seng's Ministerial Roles and Resettlement Work

Lee held several key government posts during his parliamentary career. He was Government whip from 1981 to 1988, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development from 1981 to 1993, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Labour from 1994 to 1996.

In his role as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development, Lee played an important role in housing and resettlement efforts. Wong said this work helped families and businesses adjust as Singapore developed new towns and housing estates.

Advertisement

In 1984, Lee spoke at a community event about the Government's resettlement efforts. He described resettlement as a practical approach dictated by Singapore's limited land resources, growing population and economic development. He said squatters who were citizens and affected by resettlement action received help to buy HDB flats with a reduced downpayment of $100, and were given priority to buy the flats. The Government also paid out compensation.

Lee provided figures on resettlement. From 1960 to 1969, a total of 37,153 squatters were resettled and paid $29 million in compensation. From 1970 to 1979, the number of squatters resettled rose to 104,643, with compensation totalling $305.7 million. From 1980 to 1983, a total of 60,512 squatters were resettled and paid $505.4 million in compensation.

Tributes From Colleagues and Political Peers

Wong said Lee also championed workplace safety and workers' welfare as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Labour. Wong, who got to know Lee when he moved to contest Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC in 2015, said Lee continued to take a keen interest in the area and its residents after retiring from politics.

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam described Lee as always approachable, friendly and encouraging. Yam said Lee had celebrated his 87th birthday on Oct 11. He said Marsiling, Woodgrove, Sembawang and Bukit Panjang were Lee's old stomping grounds, and that Lee kept attending community events and staying in touch with former grassroots leaders long after leaving politics.

Advertisement

Yam also recalled that Lee was Government whip during some rather interesting years in Parliament. He noted that this period included when founding PAP Chairman Dr Toh Chin Chye challenged the Government's position on legislation from the backbench.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamed said Lee attended a homecoming at the Marsiling CC in May, alongside other former advisers. Zaqy, who is MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, said Lee's years of service and contributions would always be remembered as part of Marsiling's history.

Lee's Legacy in Labour and Immigration Policy

Parliamentary records show that Lee was among MPs who, in a sitting in 1978, argued for the then Minister for Labour to give favourable consideration to work permit applications. These applications covered individuals whose spouse and children are Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

In his Facebook post, Yam said the PAP is gradually saying goodbye to a generation of politicians who gave their lives to Singapore. He said their contributions live on in the institutions and communities they helped build, as well as in the friendships they kept and the people whose lives they touched.