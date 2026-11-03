Former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo arrested over alleged wiretapping of President Prabowo

Indonesian police arrested former National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo and two senior officers on Nov 3 for allegedly wiretapping President Prabowo Subianto and other officials, with charges carrying up to 24 years in prison.

Former National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo and two other senior officers have been arrested for allegedly wiretapping President Prabowo Subianto and other government officials, Indonesia n police confirmed on Nov 3.

National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) chief Asep Safrudin told the press that the suspects are alleged to have conducted unauthorised wiretapping by intercepting the telephone communications of the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Asep said the intercepted communications also included those of state officials, political figures, members of the media, leaders of civil society organisations, NGOs and businesspeople.

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Police Confirm Wiretap Investigation

He said the three suspects had allegedly conducted the wiretapping between 2025 and 2026 by entering the phone numbers into the police Lawful Interception Management System. These interceptions were carried out without any connection to legitimate law enforcement efforts, and in October 2026, the suspects deleted the log records to cover their tracks, Asep said. Asep added that the case came to light after an officer who had knowledge of these alleged activities reported it to Bareskrim on Oct 30.

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Listyo, who served as National Police chief from 2021 to 2026, was named Presidential Chief of Staff on Oct 1. The other two suspects were identified as Ahrie Sonta and Eko Hadi Santoso, both two-star police generals. The three suspects have been charged under the Criminal Code as well as the Electronic Information and Transactions Law for illegal wiretapping, unauthorised access to another person computer and unauthorised deletion of electronic information.

The three charges carry a total possible penalty of 24 years imprisonment. The suspects are currently being held at the National Police Headquarters detention centre in South Jakarta. At a separate press conference on Nov 3, Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Institutions Yusril Ihza Mahendra said the investigation had so far not found any indication the wiretapping was related to an attempt to overthrow the government.

Government Responds to Wiretapping Case

The content that was being wiretapped, and for what purpose they conducted it, cannot be announced today because it is still under further investigation, Yusril said. He said that Prabowo had been informed about the case and had instructed law enforcement to take firm action according to prevailing law. Of course we will also conduct an evaluation because there are several state institutions that have the authority and equipment to conduct wiretapping, he said.

If wiretapping is conducted outside of what is allowed by laws and regulations, then of course it is a serious crime. The case has drawn attention because of Listyo recent appointment as Presidential Chief of Staff on Oct 1, after serving as National Police chief from 2021 to 2026. The two other suspects, Ahrie Sonta and Eko Hadi Santoso, both hold the rank of two-star police general.

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Police said the alleged interceptions took place in 2025 and 2026, and that log records were deleted in October 2026 to hide the tracks. The government has said there is no sign of a plot to topple the state, while the suspects face charges under criminal and electronic laws with a total possible penalty of 24 years in prison. The three suspects remain in custody at the National Police Headquarters detention centre in South Jakarta as investigations continue.