The deportation of Saab, a Colombian-born individual, from Venezuela to the United States has been linked to a new level of collaboration between US and Venezuelan law enforcement and a possible exchange of information between Saab and US authorities regarding President Maduro's criminal case.

Saab , who was being held on bribery charges, was arrested in February during a joint operation by US and Venezuela n authorities. Saab 's deportation suggested a new level of collaboration between US and Venezuela n law enforcement under acting President Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro's former vice president.

Saab, a Colombian-born individual, was granted clemency in exchange for the release of Americans detained in Venezuela. Saab could provide US authorities with information to strengthen their criminal case against Maduro





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Venezuela Saab Deportation Collaboration Cooperation Information Exchange

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