Former Raffles United MD Fined S$430,000 for Market Manipulation

Teo Teng Beng, former managing director of Raffles United Holdings, has been fined S$430,000 for manipulating the company's share price. He was convicted on three charges under the Securities and Futures Act for false trading offenses aimed at circumventing SGX's minimum trading price rule, which was in place from 2016 to 2020. The court found Teo's testimonies unreliable and inconsistent, with evidence from investigation statements, call logs, and messaging apps corroborating the prosecution's case.

Teo Teng Beng, the former managing director of Raffles United Holdings, has been ordered to pay a substantial fine of S$430,000 after being convicted of market manipulation . The conviction, which includes all three charges brought against him under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA), stems from a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s share price.

Teo, also known as Gilbert Teo, a 79-year-old executive, along with two other senior figures within Raffles United, were initially charged in 2021 with engaging in false trading activities. These actions occurred before Raffles United transitioned from a publicly listed entity on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard to a private company in December 2019. The company's core business involves the stocking, distribution, and retail of bearings and seals. The prosecution's case centered on the allegation that Teo employed a trading account registered in his brother's name to purchase company shares. Furthermore, he is accused of instructing another employee of Raffles United to also trade shares using her personal account, with the explicit intention of artificially driving up the stock's value. This manipulation, the prosecution argued, was a deliberate attempt to bypass a minimum trading price rule that the SGX had implemented in 2016. This rule was designed to enhance the quality of the securities market and mitigate the risks associated with low-priced securities, which are more vulnerable to excessive speculation and manipulative practices. Companies listed on the SGX mainboard, like Raffles United at the time, faced being placed on a watchlist if they failed to meet the criteria of this rule. It is noteworthy that the SGX eventually removed this rule in 2020, acknowledging it as an inadequate mechanism for preventing manipulation compared to other existing measures against stock price rigging. Throughout the trial, the prosecution successfully demonstrated that Teo was well aware of these SGX requirements and was actively seeking to comply with them. Evidence presented indicated that he took specific steps to ensure Raffles United met the necessary trading price benchmarks. Teo, represented by legal counsel from Rajah and Tann, admitted to placing orders on his brother’s behalf but maintained that his brother ultimately made the trading decisions. He vehemently denied instructing the Raffles United employee to trade shares with the aim of inflating the company’s stock price. The period under scrutiny for these alleged trading activities spanned from June 2017 to April 2018. The defense, however, put forth a counter-argument, suggesting that Teo had no vested interest in maintaining Raffles United's listing on the SGX mainboard. They asserted that he had long-standing plans to privatize the company, having made multiple attempts since 2009 to gain controlling interest, which he eventually achieved in 2019. According to the defense's narrative, a lower share price would have been more advantageous for Teo's takeover ambitions, and consequently, he did not closely monitor the stock's performance as it did not concern him. In delivering his verdict, District Judge Terence Tay declared that he found the oral testimonies provided by Teo and the Raffles United employee to be both illogical and unreliable. He observed that their initial investigation statements to the Commercial Affairs Department of the police force were far more coherent, detailed, and importantly, corroborated by evidence such as call logs and messages exchanged via WhatsApp and WeChat. While Teo initially presented himself as a meticulous and cautious witness, the judge noted that he frequently contradicted himself when attempting to explain the discrepancies between his courtroom testimony and his earlier statements. Judge Tay further highlighted that Teo resorted to outright denials when confronted with undeniable facts, without offering any logical or reasonable explanations. The absence of any formal authorization document allowing Teo to direct his brother's trading account further strengthened the prosecution's claim that Teo had indeed used the account to place orders for Raffles United shares, thereby establishing a floor for the company's stock price. Crucially, Judge Tay expressed his satisfaction, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Teo had instructed the Raffles United employee to execute trades in company shares to create a false impression of the company's share price. This conclusion was supported by the investigation statements of both Teo and the employee, as well as their digital communications, which clearly indicated Teo's requests for trades aimed at propping up the company's share price. Following Teo's conviction, the prosecution recommended a jail sentence of nine to 10 weeks, emphasizing the 10-month duration of Teo's manipulative actions and his clear personal stake in ensuring Raffles United met SGX's listing requirements. The defense, in contrast, argued for a fine of S$400,000 as a sufficient penalty. The ultimate decision resulted in a S$430,000 fine, reflecting the severity of the market manipulation





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Market Manipulation Securities Fraud Share Price Inflation Singapore Exchange (SGX) Corporate Crime

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