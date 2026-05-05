Images of destroyed Mahan Air aircraft reveal they were once part of Singapore Airlines’ fleet, transferred through a series of opaque transactions to Iran, highlighting sanctions evasion tactics.

Images circulating online depicting damaged Mahan Air aircraft have sparked interest in Singapore, revealing a connection to the nation’s aviation history. Investigations have confirmed that five Boeing 777 -200ERs, originally part of Singapore Airlines ’ fleet between 2001 and 2003, were ultimately destroyed in Iran .

These aircraft were retired from SIA service in 2018 and 2019 and subsequently transferred to NokScoot, a now-defunct Thai low-cost carrier. After NokScoot ceased operations, the planes remained in storage for several years, seemingly dormant until May 2025. At that point, they were reactivated under circumstances now strongly suggesting an illicit transfer operation. Flight tracking data reveals a deliberate attempt to conceal the aircraft’s movements.

Between July 4th and July 15th, all five planes were stationed at Siem Reap Angkor International Airport in Cambodia. One of the aircraft, registered as 5R-HER, departed on July 15th and was later detected at Mashhad International Airport in Iran. Crucially, during its journey, the aircraft’s ADS-B transponder was deactivated while flying over Afghanistan, effectively removing it from public tracking systems – a tactic frequently employed in similar transfers involving aircraft destined for Iran.

This deliberate ‘disappearance’ from radar before reappearing in Iranian airspace is a clear indicator of attempts to evade scrutiny. Recent photographic evidence, purportedly originating from within Iran, shows the devastating extent of the damage to these former Singapore Airlines planes. Images depict a Mahan Air aircraft with a severely damaged fuselage, engulfed in smoke, and another split into two distinct sections, suggesting a catastrophic event.

The destruction of these aircraft occurs within the context of long-standing United States sanctions imposed on Iran. These sanctions severely restrict Iran’s ability to acquire commercial aircraft, particularly those containing more than 10% US-made components. This effectively prevents Iran from directly purchasing Boeing and most Airbus models.

Consequently, Iran’s aviation sector faces significant challenges, including an aging fleet, limited access to essential spare parts, and difficulties in obtaining certified maintenance. Estimates from the previous year indicated that less than 200 of Iran’s approximately 330 registered aircraft were actually operational. To circumvent these restrictions, Iran has consistently employed indirect and often clandestine methods to obtain aircraft. This includes reactivating grounded planes and utilizing complex ownership structures and flight paths designed to avoid detection by international authorities.

The transfer of the former Singapore Airlines planes is just the latest example of this pattern. In April of this year, two Airbus A330-200 aircraft, previously operated by Hong Kong Airlines, were successfully flown from Oman to Tehran without interruption. A similar scenario unfolded in May 2023, when two Airbus A340-200s, formerly used by the French Air and Space Force, were transferred after a period of storage in Indonesia.

These aircraft were re-registered in Mali and disappeared from radar near India before ultimately arriving at Chabahar, Iran. Further reports highlight additional instances of similar activity. Two Airbus A340s linked to a Gambian leasing company departed Lithuania in 2024, initially destined for the Philippines.

However, they unexpectedly diverted mid-flight, ceased transmitting tracking data, and subsequently appeared in Iran, landing in both Tehran and Chabahar. This consistent pattern of obscured flight paths, transponder deactivation, and re-registration suggests a coordinated effort to bypass international sanctions and bolster Iran’s aging aviation infrastructure. The case of the former Singapore Airlines aircraft underscores the lengths to which Iran is willing to go to maintain its air travel capabilities, despite the significant obstacles imposed by US sanctions.

The destruction of these planes, whether accidental or deliberate, represents a loss of valuable assets and raises questions about the future of Iran’s aviation sector. The incident also highlights the challenges in enforcing international sanctions and the potential for illicit transfers of aircraft through complex and opaque networks. The involvement of multiple countries and intermediaries further complicates the situation, making it difficult to trace the origins and ultimate destinations of these aircraft.

The situation serves as a stark reminder of the geopolitical complexities surrounding Iran and the ongoing efforts to circumvent international restrictions





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Singapore Airlines Iran Mahan Air Boeing 777 Sanctions Aircraft Transfer Flight Tracking US Sanctions Aviation Siem Reap

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