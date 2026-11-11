Former Site Manager Jailed for Demanding S$18,000 Kickbacks from Migrant Workers

Koh Kim Sia, a former site manager at 800 Super Waste Management, was sentenced to 49 days in jail for demanding kickbacks from five migrant workers. The Ministry of Manpower emphasized that such exploitation is a serious offense punishable by fines or imprisonment.

A former site manager has been sentenced to 49 days in prison after being convicted of demanding financial kickbacks from five migrant worker s. Koh Kim Sia, who worked for 800 Super Waste Management, received the sentence on Wednesday, November 11.

Manager Sentenced for Worker Kickbacks

The conviction stems from his role in requiring payments as a condition for the continued employment of these workers. According to reports published on November 11, 2026, Koh admitted to receiving a total of S$18,000 between June and July 2021. This sum was collected from five specific individuals who were working under his supervision during that period. The payments ranged from S$2,000 to S$4,000 per worker, with Koh accepting money from each of them.

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He pleaded guilty to five charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA). Additionally, 19 other charges were taken into consideration by the court during the sentencing process. In his professional capacity, Koh was responsible for recruiting and managing conservancy workers. These employees provided essential estate cleaning and maintenance services for various town councils.

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As part of his duties, he also handled the work permit applications and renewals for these foreign nationals. The Ministry of Manpower stated that demanding or receiving employment kickbacks is a serious offense. MOM emphasized that it will not hesitate to take enforcement action against anyone exploiting workers for monetary gain. Under the law, each charge carries a maximum penalty of a S$30,000 fine or up to two years in jail.

Authorities Warn Against Exploiting Migrant Workers

Alternatively, offenders may face both a fine and imprisonment for each violation they are found guilty of. Migrant workers who suspect they are being asked to give kickbacks can contact MOM at 6438 5122. They can also seek assistance from the Migrant Workers' Centre at 6536 2692 for support and guidance. Members of the public who witness suspicious employment activities should report them to the ministry immediately.

Individuals aware of employers contravening the Act are urged to assist authorities in maintaining fair labor practices. This case serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences associated with exploiting vulnerable workers.