A Singaporean former teacher pleaded guilty to 21 charges including child abuse and voyeurism for molesting 16 girls over three years. He faces up to 15 years in prison and caning.

A 48-year-old former school teacher and part-time tutor has pleaded guilty to 21 criminal charges related to the sexual abuse of young girls. The offenses, which include outrage of modesty, producing child abuse material, and voyeurism, were committed over a period of nearly three years. The court heard that the tutor targeted 16 victims, some as young as seven years old, exploiting his position of trust as an educator.

Criminal Charges And Plea Details

The defendant appeared in court on November 27 to enter his guilty pleas to the full spectrum of charges. These included 11 counts of outrage of modesty, seven counts of producing child abuse material, and three counts of voyeurism. As the father of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, his identity is protected by a gag order to ensure the safety and anonymity of the minor victims involved in the case.

Also read Man Pleads Guilty to Creating Fake Crocodile Image with AI at Pandan Reservoir

Deceptive Tactics And Victim Profile

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Jun Ya detailed how the tutor conducted the majority of his lessons away from the view of others to avoid detection. He employed various deceptive methods, such as disguising his actions as games and using folders to conceal his exposed private parts. The victims consisted of his own niece and several of his private tutees, with the two youngest victims being around seven years old when they were first targeted.

Sustained Abuse Over Three Years

The abuse involved sophisticated grooming techniques designed to confuse the children and hide the criminal nature of the acts. In June 2023, the tutor engaged a young victim in a guessing game where she had to feel an object behind her without looking. During this interaction, he molested her by touching her genitals over her underwear. On at least four occasions between December 2022 and June 2023, he recorded multiple upskirt videos of this same victim.

Advertisement

Recordings And Family Gathering Offense

In addition to the physical abuse, the tutor recorded 18 videos of the sexual acts. He would momentarily remove his hand to create a pause, only to resume the abuse shortly after. Separately, in February 2024, he targeted his own niece at a Chinese New Year gathering at her grandmother's home. He used his mobile phone to record 15 upskirt videos of the 11-year-old girl, with her face visible in 12 of the clips.

Detection And Potential Sentence

The criminal activities were exposed on September 19, 2025, when an older sister of one of the tutees informed the parents that the tutor had been taking videos. Although one victim's mother stopped the lessons earlier, she did not file a police report due to concerns about the lack of objective evidence. On November 27, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Jun Ya called for a sentence of up to 15 years, one month, and six weeks in jail, along with 24 strokes of the cane, citing the sustained and vulnerable nature of the crimes.