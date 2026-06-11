Former Temple Masseur and Mother Acquitted of Sexual Assault Charges

A judge has cleared a former temple masseur and a mother of all charges involving the alleged sexual abuse of a teenager, citing significant inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony and reasonable doubt.

A judicial decision has resulted in the full acquittal of a former temple masseur and a woman who was accused of conspiring to sexually assault the woman's own teenage daughter.

Justice Pang provided a comprehensive explanation for this ruling, noting that the evidence provided by the complainant was largely inconsistent and that there remained a significant amount of reasonable doubt regarding the allegations. The legal battle began in 2021 when the two defendants, now aged 75 and 66, stood trial.

The man was facing 15 distinct charges, which included molestation and sexual assault, while the woman faced 13 charges, most of which centered on the allegation that she had conspired with her lover to facilitate the abuse of her child. The prosecution had attempted to portray a disturbing scenario where a mother actively collaborated with her partner to enable the sexual victimization of her daughter over several years.

In a detailed judgment released on Wednesday, June 10, the judge explained the legal reasoning that led to the acquittal of both individuals across all 28 charges. According to the prosecution, the abuse began when the mother took her daughter to a clinic located within a temple, where the man provided massages. It was alleged that after the temple clinic ceased operations, the abuse continued at the family's flat.

The prosecution claimed that the man began sexually assaulting the girl as early as 2012, when she was in Primary 5, under the false pretense of treating her irregular menstruation. Further allegations suggested that between 2012 and 2017, various sex acts were performed.

Additionally, it was claimed that from 2017 onwards, the man used ritual showers, ostensibly to rid the girl of evil spirits, as a cover for further sexual assaults. However, Justice Pang focused heavily on the timeline of the massage assault charges. He noted that the prosecution failed to prove the offenses alleged to have occurred between March 2012 and March 2014 beyond a reasonable doubt.

A critical piece of evidence was the delivery date of the massage bed to the flat. Testimony from an apprentice of the man indicated that the bed was delivered around late September or early October 2013. The apprentice recalled this specific timing because it coincided with the temple celebrating a deity's birthday.

This witness firmly rejected the possibility that the delivery occurred in 2012 or 2014, citing preparations for temple renovations that began in mid-2013 and required the clinic to close by the end of 2013. This account was corroborated by the woman herself and a second apprentice, both of whom testified that the bed arrived around October 2013.

Furthermore, an operations manager of a lion dance troupe associated with the temple supported this timeline. Justice Pang highlighted that the masseur had maintained since December 2017 that he stopped practicing at the temple in 2013 due to these renovations. While the complainant claimed that the massages moved to her home after the temple closed, her testimony regarding the exact start date was problematic.

The prosecution argued that the bed could have been delivered earlier, but the judge found the evidence for a late 2013 delivery to be overwhelming. Because the complainant had stated that the assaults did not begin immediately upon the start of the home sessions but rather a year later, the judge concluded that the first instance of digital penetration could not have occurred before 2014.

Given that the complainant's evidence was uncorroborated, the court applied a standard requiring the testimony to be unusually convincing. During cross-examination, the complainant was unable to provide a consistent date, frequently stating she did not remember or had no idea when the sessions actually began. Due to these chronological discrepancies and the lack of supporting evidence, the court found that the prosecution had not met the necessary burden of proof





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Court Acquittal Sexual Assault Trial Legal Evidence Justice Pang Reasonable Doubt

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