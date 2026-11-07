Formula One Signs Five-Year Extension With Sao Paulo Interlagos Through 2035

Formula One extends its contract with Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit until 2035, securing the only South American Grand Prix amidst growing interest from Argentina.

Formula One confirmed a significant expansion of its global footprint on Saturday, November 7, 2026, by announcing a five-year contract extension to continue racing at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit. The agreement, signed between the sport's governing body and local organizers, ensures that the historic Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace remains the sole South American round on the championship calendar through the year 2035.

This development solidifies the venue's status as a cornerstone of the sport's international schedule. The announcement was made during the ongoing Grand Prix weekend, highlighting the mutual commitment between Formula One leadership and the municipal government of Sao Paulo to maintain the high standards and economic vitality associated with the event.

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Historic Venue Secures Long-Term Future

Interlagos, officially named the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in honor of the 1975 race winner, has been a staple of the Formula One calendar since it first hosted a world championship Grand Prix in 1973. The circuit is renowned for its atmospheric conditions and has been the site of numerous iconic moments in racing history.

Notable milestones include Ayrton Senna's emotional home victory in 1991, Kimi Raikkonen's championship-winning drive for Ferrari in 2007, and Lewis Hamilton's first title with McLaren in 2008. These events have cemented the track's reputation as one of the most emotionally charged venues on the F1 calendar, attracting fans from across the globe.

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Executive Leadership Commits To Brazilian Partnership

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali expressed strong support for the extension, emphasizing the cultural significance of the Brazilian market. "Brazil is an important part of Formula One's history and our future, and I am delighted that this five-year extension will see us continue racing in Sao Paulo until 2035," Domenicali stated in his official comments.

Domenicali highlighted the unique energy provided by the local support base, noting that "the passion of our Brazilian fans is extraordinary and every time we return to Interlagos we feel their energy in the grandstands and in the city of Sao Paulo." This sentiment reflects a broader strategy by the sport to deepen its engagement with established markets in the Americas.

Competing Interests From Argentina And Regional Rivals

The extension comes at a time of heightened interest in bringing Grand Prix racing back to other parts of South America. Neighboring Argentina is actively pursuing a return to the calendar, with Buenos Aires' Oscar y Juan Galvez Autodrome undergoing renovations aimed at achieving FIA Grade One status. The last Grand Prix in the Argentine capital was held in 1998.

Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri, who attended the Sao Paulo race weekend, revealed on social media that he had met with Domenicali to present a proposal for the sport's return to Buenos Aires. However, Sao Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes dismissed the likelihood of other cities securing similar contracts, telling reporters that visiting mayors would leave with "very nice memories of a great spectacle that we will hold here this week in Sao Paulo" rather than binding agreements.

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Economic Impact And Infrastructure Investments

Formula One stated that the new contract involves "significant investments" by the city of Sao Paulo to enhance the fan experience, indicating that infrastructure improvements will continue to be a priority. The economic benefits of the event are substantial, with Mayor Nunes estimating that the current week's race will generate approximately 2.3 billion reais, equivalent to $417.78 million, for the local economy.

Nunes detailed that the influx of visitors provides a major boost to hotels, restaurants, taxi drivers, and ride-hailing services. The high demand for the event was evident in the rapid sellout of tickets, despite organizers increasing capacity by 7,000 seats compared to the previous year. This commercial success underscores the financial viability of the arrangement and the strong consumer demand for live motorsport events in the region.

Driver Lineup And Future Calendar Outlook

Brazilian fans have an additional reason to celebrate the ongoing race weekend, as the country is represented by two Formula One drivers on the grid for the first time in a decade. Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto and Haas rookie Rafael Camara, who replaced Esteban Ocon, are joining the field. They compete alongside Argentina's Alpine driver Franco Colapinto, reflecting the growing diversity of talent from the region.

The extension to 2035 provides stability for teams, sponsors, and local organizers, allowing for long-term planning and investment in the sport's infrastructure. As Formula One continues to navigate a complex global calendar, the reinforcement of its ties with Sao Paulo ensures that Interlagos remains a critical node in the championship's structure for the next decade.