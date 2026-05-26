Foster parents in Singapore face challenges accessing foster children's medical information

Foster parents in Singapore are facing challenges in accessing their foster children's medical information and booking appointments online due to a change in the system. The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has acknowledged the issue and is working to provide foster parents with access to foster children's education and healthcare information through HealthHub and Parents Gateway.

Foster parents in Singapore are facing challenges in accessing their foster children's medical information and booking appointments online due to a change in the system.

This has caused emotional stress and strain for those juggling work and caregiving responsibilities. The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has acknowledged the issue and is working to provide foster parents with access to foster children's education and healthcare information through HealthHub and Parents Gateway.

However, this change has resulted in the loss of access to foster children's information, including appointments and test results, for some foster parents





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Singapore Foster Parents Health Information MSF Healthhub Parents Gateway

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