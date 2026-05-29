Founder of Surrey Hills Holdings Charged with Cheating

Pang Gek Teng, the founder of Surrey Hills Holdings, has been charged with multiple counts of cheating after allegedly duping a woman into handing her over $400,000. Pang is also accused of committing criminal breach of trust and forgery.

Pang Gek Teng , the founder of Surrey Hills Holdings , has been charged with multiple counts of cheating after allegedly duping a woman into handing her over $400,000.

Pang, 37, was also charged with one count of criminal breach of trust involving over $240,000, as well as one count each of attempted cheating and forgery. The alleged cheating occurred over eight occasions between 2018 and 2019, with Pang pretending to be two people known as Desmond and Derrick to dupe the woman into believing that a private investigator had reported seeing her husband at a bank branch in Serangoon Garden.

Pang allegedly claimed that the money was at risk of being frozen, and was to be transferred to Derrick for safekeeping. Additionally, Pang is accused of committing criminal breach of trust involving more than $240,000 from April 3, 2023, to February 28, 2024, when she was a key executive officer at Surrey Hills Holdings.

She is also accused of attempting to cheat a second woman on two occasions from December 2023 to February 2024, and committing forgery in January 2025 by amending an electronic invoice of a consulting firm. Pang is also accused of cheating a third woman in March 2024 by communicating to her via WhatsApp and pretending to be the chief executive of Orchard Turn Developments.

Surrey Hills Holdings had terminated Pang's employment on March 26, 2025, following the discovery of alleged financial misconduct. Pang had started her career in an events company before enrolling in PSB Academy in Singapore, where she earned a degree in management and marketing. After working in a bank here, she pivoted to business but her ideas, which included a home-delivery service in Australia, failed to take off.

In 2021, she returned to Singapore with A$362 in her pocket, and started Surrey Hills Grocer with a $400,000 investment from a family friend





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Pang Gek Teng Surrey Hills Holdings Cheating Criminal Breach Of Trust Forgery

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