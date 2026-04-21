Four Chinese Nationals to Face Theft Charges After VivoCity Investigation

Two suspects were brought back to a VivoCity restaurant by police to reconstruct a series of thefts that targeted unattended personal belongings, with all four involved suspects set for a court appearance.

Two Chinese nationals, identified as 43-year-old Zhang Wei and 40-year-old Ren Fubin, were escorted by law enforcement officials to a restaurant located within the VivoCity shopping mall on Tuesday, April 21. This investigative procedure took place just a few weeks after the duo and two other associates were apprehended by Singapore authorities in connection with a string of organized theft incidents.

The suspects, who are part of a group of four men including 40-year-old Sui Haibo and 50-year-old Yu Haibo, were tracked down following a coordinated effort by officers from the Ang Mo Kio, Central, and Clementi Police Divisions. The police utilized a combination of rigorous ground intelligence and high-definition closed-circuit television footage to identify and locate the alleged perpetrators.

The scope of the thefts involves the loss of several high-value personal items, including an iPhone 15 Pro, a Volkswagen Golf vehicle key, and an EZ-Link transit card, with the cumulative value of the stolen property estimated at approximately 1,733 dollars. Investigators revealed that the syndicate specifically preyed upon individuals in public spaces who were either distracted or had left their belongings unattended. By monitoring diners and shoppers who failed to maintain vigilance over their personal possessions, the group managed to commit these brazen acts of theft in busy, high-traffic areas.

The return of the suspects to the scene of the crime serves as a critical component of the ongoing police investigation, allowing detectives to reconstruct the sequence of events and gather further evidence regarding the group's methods of operation. During the site visit, Zhang Wei and Ren Fubin were kept separate, spending roughly twenty minutes each walking through the eatery while providing accounts to the investigators.

Following his time at the restaurant, Ren was further taken to the mall parking facility, where he allegedly disposed of several items deemed unwanted after the thefts were completed. This process underscores the methodical approach taken by the police to ensure that all aspects of the criminal activity are documented before the case moves forward in the legal system.

As the judicial process continues, all four suspects are scheduled to appear in court on April 27 to formally face theft charges. The authorities have used this case to reiterate the importance of public vigilance, reminding citizens and visitors alike to remain aware of their surroundings and to never leave personal belongings unattended in public venues, regardless of how secure the environment may seem.





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