Four Dead Including Children in Belgian Train-School Bus Collision

A train collision with a school minibus in Buggenhout, Belgium, killed four, including two children, and injured five others. The crash occurred at a closed railway crossing, prompting an investigation and expressions of mourning from national and European leaders.

A devastating train collision occurred on Tuesday May 26 in Buggenhout , Belgium , when a train struck a school minibus at a railway crossing, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, including two children aged 12 and 15.

The victims also included the 49-year-old driver and a 27-year-old supervisor. Five other children on board, all students from a school for children with learning disabilities, were injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition despite severe injuries. The crash happened at a level crossing where barriers were reportedly closed and a red signal was active, according to Infrabel, Belgium's rail infrastructure manager.

The train was traveling at approximately 120 km/h but had begun to slow as it approached a nearby station. The impact was described as extremely violent. Emergency responders set up tents around the scene, and the damaged minibus was later towed away. The cause remains under investigation.

Belgian political leaders expressed profound sorrow. Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot confirmed the tragedy on social media, stating that a "tragic collision" had taken place and that four lives were lost. Prime Minister Bart De Wever said he was "deeply moved by the horrific accident" and offered condolences to the affected families. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also responded, saying she was "heartbroken" and that "Today, Europe grieves with Belgium.

" Local residents shared their shock; one mother described the unimaginable pain of parents whose children were involved. Authorities have opened an investigation to determine how the accident happened despite the crossing barriers being down. The incident raised questions about safety at level crossings and the coordination between rail and road traffic. Infrabel emphasized that the train's speed was within limits but noted the force of the impact.

The community of Buggenhout, a Dutch-speaking municipality about 25 km northwest of Brussels, is in mourning. The school involved is providing support to families and survivors. This event highlights the vulnerability of children during transit and the need for rigorous safety measures at railway crossings. The crash serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences at unprotected or poorly managed level crossings.

While Belgium's railway network is generally considered safe, such accidents occasionally occur, prompting reviews of warning systems and infrastructure. The fact that the minibus was carrying students with special needs adds a layer of sensitivity to the tragedy. Emergency services responded promptly, but the severity of the collision left little chance for those who perished. The images from the scene showed the bus overturned beside the tracks, a testament to the force exerted by the train.

In the aftermath, politicians and citizens alike are calling for a thorough examination of the circumstances. Key issues include whether the crossing barriers functioned correctly, whether the bus driver attempted to bypass them, and whether additional safety measures like automatic gates or improved signage could prevent future incidents. The investigation will also consider the train's braking distance and the timing of the signal changes.

As the community comes together to honor the victims, there is a collective hope that lessons will be learned to avoid repeating such a heartbreaking event





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Train Crash School Bus Belgium Buggenhout Level Crossing Children Killed Investigation

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