Four Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out at Choa Chu Kang HDB Flat

A fire in a 14th-floor HDB flat at Block 439 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 on Sunday afternoon led to four people being taken to the hospital. SCDF firefighters extinguished the blaze using two fire jets. The unit suffered heat and smoke damage. SCDF reminded the public about common fire causes.

A fire broke out in the living room of a 14th-floor unit at Block 439 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 on Sunday afternoon, sending four people to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident at approximately 1.20pm, with three fire engines and a light fire attack vehicle arriving at the scene by 1.40pm. Police established a cordon on the ground floor below the affected unit after glass shards and debris fell from the upper floor. SCDF personnel attended to several distraught individuals believed to be residents of the unit.

The fire was extinguished using two fire jets, but the unit sustained significant heat and smoke damage. The SCDF issued a reminder about common causes of residential fires, including unattended cooking, electrical faults, and improper disposal of lighted materials such as incense, candles, or cigarettes. They urged residents not to leave cooking unattended, avoid overloading power sockets, and ensure all lighted materials are fully extinguished before disposal. The incident highlights the importance of fire safety in high-rise residential buildings.

The four injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. Firefighters from the SCDF demonstrated prompt and efficient response, preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent units. Local residents expressed concern about fire safety, with many recounting the thick black smoke billowing from the unit. Authorities are expected to release more details as investigations progress





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Choa Chu Kang Fire HDB Flat Fire SCDF Fire Safety Hospitalized

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