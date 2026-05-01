Four Hospitalized After Two-Car Accident on Old Airport Road

A two-car collision near Old Airport Road Food Centre on Thursday night resulted in four people being taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Old Airport Road was temporarily closed to facilitate rescue operations and divert traffic.

A significant traffic incident occurred on Thursday evening, April 30th, near the popular Old Airport Road Food Centre, resulting in the hospitalization of four individuals.

The accident, involving two cars, took place at approximately 10:25 PM, causing a temporary closure of Old Airport Road to allow emergency services to effectively manage the situation and conduct rescue operations. Initial reports indicate that the collision occurred along Old Airport Road in the direction of Dunman Road, completely obstructing both lanes of traffic.

A video circulating on the social media platform TikTok, posted by user Jerries, visually documents the aftermath of the crash, showcasing the two severely damaged vehicles positioned across the roadway. The footage also captures the swift response of emergency personnel, including two fire engines, an ambulance, and a Traffic Police motorcycle, all working to secure the scene and provide assistance to those involved.

Traffic flow was immediately diverted to Cassia Link to mitigate congestion and ensure the safety of other road users. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded promptly to the scene, deploying rescuers and paramedics to assess the situation and provide immediate medical attention. The SCDF confirmed that specialized hydraulic equipment was utilized to extricate a person who was trapped within the driver's seat of one of the vehicles.

This delicate operation underscores the severity of the impact and the potential for serious injuries. Authorities confirmed that a total of four individuals – two drivers and two passengers – were transported to Tan Tock Seng Hospital while conscious. Their conditions are currently being evaluated by medical professionals. The swift and coordinated response from the SCDF and the Traffic Police was crucial in ensuring the injured individuals received timely medical care.

The incident highlights the importance of road safety and the potential consequences of traffic collisions. Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident and to ascertain any contributing factors. The LTA also provided real-time updates to the public regarding the road closure and bus service diversions. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) actively disseminated information to commuters through its official X account (formerly Twitter) and the MyTransport app.

The LTA announced the closure of Old Airport Road following the section after Mountbatten Road, advising motorists to seek alternative routes. Crucially, the LTA also issued an advisory detailing the diversion of eight bus services to minimize disruption to public transportation. This proactive communication strategy aimed to inform commuters about potential delays and to guide them towards alternative travel options.

The diverted bus services impacted a significant number of passengers, and the LTA’s efforts to provide clear and timely updates were essential in managing the situation effectively. The incident serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of transportation infrastructure and the importance of coordinated responses during emergencies.

The authorities are expected to release further details regarding the accident as the investigation progresses, and the road is anticipated to be reopened once the scene has been cleared and deemed safe for traffic. The focus remains on providing support to the injured individuals and ensuring a thorough understanding of the circumstances surrounding the collision





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Accident Old Airport Road SCDF Traffic Police Hospitalization Road Closure Bus Diversion

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