Four Italian Scuba Divers Found Dead in Vaavu Atoll Cave

The bodies of four missing divers have been located inside the Vaavu Atoll cave, on a joint search and recovery operation. The divers were part of a group of five Italians who failed to return to the surface after diving in the deep underwater cave on Thursday.

Members of the National Defence Force (MNDF) prepare to take part in a search and recovery operation for four Italian scuba divers in the waters of Vaavu Atoll , Maldives on May 16, 2026.

The bodies of four missing divers have been located inside the Vaavu Atoll cave, on a joint search and recovery operation. The bodies have not yet been brought to the surface, with the MNDF saying that further dives will be carried out in the coming days to recover the bodies. A group of five Italians failed to return to the surface after diving in the deep underwater cave on Thursday, with one body already having been recovered later that day





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Maldives National Defence Force Vaavu Atoll Scuba Diving Italian Divers

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