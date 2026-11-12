Four Oil Tankers Hit by Explosions in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's military says four oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, as shipping attacks persist despite falling oil prices.

Iran's military said on Thursday, November 12, 2026, that four oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz. The military said the vessels had ignored warnings and entered what it considers restricted areas of the strategic waterway.

The explosions occurred as attacks on tankers continue across the strait, even though traffic has rebounded. Expectations of a de-escalation in the war between the United States and Iran have pushed oil prices lower, but the risk to shipping has not disappeared.

Also read Iran Strikes Omani Island in Hormuz, Targeting Oil Flow Restoration

Naval Mines Hit Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said two supertankers were disabled by explosions on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, after they ignored warnings against using what it called an 'unauthorised route'.

Iranian state media reported that the two vessels exploded after hitting naval mines. The broadcaster aired what it said was video footage of the incidents.

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Iran's army later said two other tankers hit mines on Thursday afternoon while sailing through the eastern Strait of Hormuz. According to state TV, those vessels had ignored warnings and disabled their radar systems before entering a restricted area, where they subsequently caught fire.

UKMTO Reports on Tanker Strikes

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency, known as UKMTO, said a vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile on Wednesday while exiting the strait. The incident took place about 14 nautical miles northwest of the UAE emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah and caused a fire in the vessel's engine room.

The Revolutionary Guards Navy has changed how it describes attacks during the conflict. Earlier in the US-Israeli war with Iran, which began in February, the Revolutionary Guards Navy announced its attacks on tankers directly. More recently, it has reported that vessels caught fire after hitting naval mines while traversing the southern part of the strait, which it has declared an unauthorised route.

In several of those cases, UKMTO has said vessels had been struck by unknown projectiles. The two accounts therefore differ on what caused several of the incidents in the strait.

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Attack Tally and Impact on Oil Markets

At least 10 ships were hit in the first 10 days of November, according to data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. October recorded 37 attacks, the highest monthly tally since the conflict began in late February.

Oil prices have fallen on expectations of a de-escalation in the war between the United States and Iran. The continuing attacks suggest that a rebound in traffic has not removed the danger facing vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.