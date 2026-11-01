Four-Room HDB Resale Prices Stabilize as Sub-$500k Sales Increase

Analysis shows four-room HDB resale prices have stabilized with a slight rise in flats under $500,000. Older units with shorter leases see less growth.

Data from the Singapore housing market reveals a significant shift in four-room HDB resale trends over the past five years. The proportion of these flats selling for under five hundred thousand dollars has dropped dramatically from two-thirds to just one in fifteen. This decline highlights the rapid escalation in public housing costs since late twenty-twenty. Recent figures indicate this steep price trajectory may be leveling off in late twenty-twenty-five and early twenty-twenty-six.

Four-Room HDB Market Trends Show Stabilization

Between September twenty-twenty and September twenty-twenty-one, eight thousand one hundred sixty-one of twelve thousand one hundred seventy-six four-room transactions occurred below the five hundred thousand dollar threshold. However, in the subsequent twelve months ending September twenty-twenty-six, only seven hundred thirty out of ten thousand eight hundred fourteen sales fell under that price. This represents approximately seven percent of total resale volume for this flat type. The median resale price for four-room units climbed from four hundred fifty-eight thousand dollars in September twenty-twenty-one to roughly six hundred thirty thousand dollars last month. While headlines often focus on million-dollar deals, lower-percentile transactions offer a clearer view of general market health.

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Price Growth Slows for Older Four-Room Flats

Historical data from twenty-twenty-five to twenty-twenty showed consistent stability, with seventy-nine to eighty-two percent of yearly transactions below five hundred thousand dollars. During this period, the median price remained nearly flat, moving from four hundred five thousand to four hundred ten thousand dollars. Post twenty-twenty, the pace accelerated sharply. The share of sub-five hundred thousand dollar sales dropped to sixty-seven percent in late twenty-twenty-one, then forty-eight percent a year later. By twenty-twenty-three, the figure was thirty percent, falling to seventeen percent in twenty-twenty-four, and just five percent in twenty-twenty-five.

In the latest twelve months, this proportion has hovered between five point four percent and six point eight percent of monthly transactions. This consistency suggests that prices at the lower end of the market may be stabilizing rather than continuing their previous upward climb. A closer look at lease durations provides insight into this divergence. Data from the twelve months to September twenty-twenty-one showed that remaining leases had a negligible impact on price growth. A four-room flat with under fifty-five years left on its lease had a median price of four hundred thirty thousand dollars. In contrast, units with eighty-five or more years remaining sold for a median of four hundred ninety-seven thousand five hundred dollars, a sixteen percent gap.

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Lease Duration Impacts Modern HDB Valuations

Recent transaction data shows a widening disparity based on lease length. The median price for units with under fifty-five years remaining is now five hundred thirty-eight thousand eight hundred eighty-eight dollars. For those with eighty-five or more years left, the median price is seven hundred thousand eight hundred eighty-eight dollars. This thirty percent price gap indicates that modern buyers are significantly more sensitive to remaining lease durations than those five years ago. This shift in buyer behavior is a key driver of the current market dynamics.

The stabilization trend is particularly evident in older stock. For four-room flats with fifty-five to sixty-four years of lease remaining, the median resale price dipped slightly from five hundred sixty-three thousand four hundred forty-four dollars in the twelve months to September twenty-twenty-five. In the latest twelve months, this figure settled at five hundred sixty thousand dollars. Conversely, flats with seventy-five to eighty-four years remaining saw their median price rise from six hundred sixteen thousand three hundred eighty-eight dollars to six hundred eighty-three thousand five hundred dollars.

Characteristics of Sub-$500k HDB Resales

An analysis of seven hundred thirty flats sold below five hundred thousand dollars reveals distinct characteristics compared to the broader market. These affordable units are only marginally smaller than typical four-room resale flats. The median size for these lower-priced homes is ninety square meters, which is just three square meters smaller than the average four-room flat. Despite being only three square meters smaller, they cost approximately one hundred fifty-five thousand dollars less than the market median. Age and location factors play a more critical role than space in determining these lower prices.

The median remaining lease for these sub-five hundred thousand dollar transactions is fifty-nine years. This is significantly lower than the seventy-four years median for the wider HDB resale market. Buyers seeking these units are often willing to accept shorter leases in exchange for lower entry costs. Additionally, these cheaper units are more frequently located on lower floors. This combination of older age, shorter leases, and lower floor levels explains why they remain accessible to a segment of buyers despite overall market inflation.