Four Star Bugis Fair Offers Mattress Deals Nov 18 to 22

Four Star's Mattress and Linen Fair in Bugis runs Nov 18 to 22 with 1-for-1 bedding deals. Discover eco-friendly mattresses and storage beds at Coliwoo Midtown.

Four Star is hosting its annual Mattress and Linen Fair at the Coliwoo Midtown venue in Bugis. This exclusive pop-up event is scheduled to take place from November 18 to November 22, offering a limited window for shoppers to access significant discounts on sleep essentials. The fair features a comprehensive range of products, including premium mattresses, designer bedframes, and various bedding accessories.

Targeted Sleep Solutions and Cooling Technology

Four Star addresses specific sleep disturbances with specialized mattress collections designed to resolve common issues like overheating or stiffness. The Detense ArcticSilk mattress is engineered for hot sleepers, utilizing anti-static fabric to dissipate electricity and silk-feel eco-fibres that maintain cool temperatures for extended periods. This model incorporates individual pocketed springs with ergonomic support zones that follow body contours while minimizing motion transfer for couples.

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For individuals seeking superior back support, the newly launched Chiro Bio Plus mattress introduces MeshMatrix AirCore technology. This system releases trapped heat and humidity through premium side panels to ensure a refreshing sleep environment. The mattress also features a plant-based soy comfort layer for pressure relief and an open-cell structure that encourages airflow and moisture evaporation to prevent heat traps.

Shoppers with sensitive skin can benefit from the Tencel mattress, which utilizes a naturally soft and breathable fabric resistant to dust mites. This material helps regulate body temperature and reduces heat build-up, providing a silky-smooth surface that minimizes skin irritation during the night.

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Exclusive 1-for-1 Promotions and Warranty Terms

Four Star is offering substantial savings through a one-for-one promotion valid specifically during the fair dates. Customers who purchase a Queen Mattress receive a Single Mattress free of charge. Alternatively, buyers of a King Mattress are entitled to a Super Single Mattress at no additional cost. These deals provide significant value for households looking to upgrade multiple sleeping areas simultaneously.

Every mattress purchased at the fair comes with a comprehensive warranty of up to 15 years, ensuring long-term durability and peace of mind. Four Star also provides free disposal of an old mattress when buying a new one, simplifying the transition for consumers. Prospective buyers are encouraged to test the mattresses before making a final commitment to ensure the best fit for their sleep preferences.

Smart Bedframes and Space-Saving Designs

The fair showcases advanced furniture options, including the Ergonomic Adjustable Bed, which allows users to customize their sleeping posture. This model features reclinable head and foot positions with memory modes, massage settings, and timer controls. It also includes practical amenities such as a child lock, under-bed light, USB charging ports, and Bluetooth remote control with app integration, backed by a 10-year warranty.

For those prioritizing interior aesthetics, Four Star offers customizable headboards, divans, and materials, including pet-friendly fabrics and leather. The Wabi-Sabi Inset Bed is highlighted for its recessed frame design, which hides the mattress structure for a sleek look while firmly locking the mattress in place. This design appeals to consumers seeking a minimalist and modern bedroom appearance.

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Space optimization is addressed through the Space Saviour Storage Bed, which utilizes a German hydraulic lift system for effortless access to under-bed storage. This mechanism supports front- or side-lift options and can be customized with optional drawers. It is particularly beneficial for families needing to store luggage, seasonal clothing, or other essentials without cluttering living spaces.

Essential Accessories and Post-Purchase Support Services

Four Star complements its furniture collection with a new range of bedding accessories, including summer quilts, mattress protectors, and memory foam pillows. The Memory Foam Ergonomic Pillow features a contour designed for natural spinal alignment, while the Summer Light Quilt is made from cooling polysilk. This quilt is machine washable and gentle on sensitive skin, offering practical care for daily use.

Customer service extends well beyond the initial transaction. Four Star provides attentive follow-up services, a dedicated team for product inquiries, and maintenance guidance to support long-term satisfaction. The fair concludes on November 22, making the remaining days a critical window for shoppers to secure these specific deals and products at Coliwoo Midtown in Bugis.