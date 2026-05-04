Fourteen Suspects Charged for Fraudulent SIM Card Registrations in Exchange for Cash

Fourteen individuals aged 17 to 28 will be charged in court for allegedly providing fraudulently registered SIM cards to a criminal syndicate. The suspects face fines and imprisonment if convicted, as part of a crackdown on scam-related activities.

Fourteen individuals, comprising nine men and five women aged between 17 and 28, are set to face court charges between May 4 and May 8.

They are accused of providing fraudulently registered SIM cards to a criminal syndicate in exchange for cash payments of up to $20 per card. According to police reports, the suspects allegedly procured between 29 and 80 SIM cards each, registered under their names, and handed them over to couriers as part of a larger scam operation. Authorities revealed that the suspects were instructed to purchase SIM cards in bulk from various retailers before passing them on to the syndicate.

If convicted, those found guilty of knowingly providing registered SIM cards to facilitate criminal activities for personal gain could face severe penalties, including fines of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for up to three years. Additionally, scammers, syndicate members, or recruiters involved in such schemes may also be subject to mandatory caning. The police have warned that individuals involved in mule-related offenses could face further restrictions, such as limitations on banking services and mobile line subscriptions.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities related to fraudulent SIM card registrations by contacting the police hotline at 1800-255-000 or submitting information online. This crackdown is part of a broader effort to combat the rising tide of scams and fraudulent activities facilitated by illegally obtained SIM cards





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SIM Card Fraud Criminal Syndicate Scam Prevention Police Crackdown Financial Penalties

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