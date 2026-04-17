Fragile Ceasefire Holds as US Eyes Deal with Iran

A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel brings relief to displaced civilians, while President Trump expresses optimism about reaching a deal with Iran to end the ongoing conflict and avert a nuclear crisis. The situation remains tense with reported ceasefire violations.

A fragile 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, initiated on Thursday, April 16th, has brought a glimmer of hope for displaced populations, with many celebrating their return to homes in Sidon, Lebanon, on April 17th. The cessation of hostilities appears to be part of a larger diplomatic effort, as President Donald Trump indicated that a crucial meeting between the United States and Iran could occur over the weekend, fueling optimism that the Iran war might be drawing to a close.

This potential de-escalation follows contentious talks in Islamabad the previous weekend, where Iran's nuclear ambitions remained a significant point of contention. President Trump expressed his confidence to reporters outside the White House, stating, We're going to see what happens. But I think we're very close to making a deal with Iran. He later elaborated at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, suggesting the conflict should be ending pretty soon. The war, which commenced on February 28th with a US-Israeli offensive, has resulted in thousands of casualties and a surge in oil prices, posing a substantial political challenge for the US president. A successful resolution, particularly if the Lebanon ceasefire paves the way for a broader peace agreement with Iran, would represent a significant diplomatic triumph for the Trump administration, which has faced difficulties in securing the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and preventing Iran's advancement toward nuclear capabilities. As the ceasefire took effect at midnight on Thursday, celebratory gunfire echoed through parts of Beirut, accompanied by the sounds of celebratory rocket explosions for a brief period, according to witnesses. However, the fragile peace was immediately tested. The Lebanese Army reported on Friday, April 17th, that Israel had violated the ceasefire through intermittent shelling of several southern Lebanese villages. The Israeli military offered no immediate comment, maintaining its forces remained deployed in the area, citing continued Hezbollah militant activity in a statement by Arabic-language military spokesperson Avichay Adraee. In response, Hezbollah issued a comprehensive statement detailing its military operations against Israel throughout Thursday, noting its final attack occurred just ten minutes before the ceasefire's implementation. President Trump urged restraint, expressing his hope that Hezbollah would act favorably during this critical period, highlighting the potential for a significant moment of peace and an end to bloodshed. He reiterated his belief that a deal with Iran was within reach, anticipating a significant decrease in oil prices and inflation, and more importantly, the avoidance of a nuclear catastrophe. Trump suggested that a two-week ceasefire previously agreed upon with Iran might not require extension, as Tehran was eager to finalize an agreement, attributing this shift to a combination of sustained bombing and a powerful blockade. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned group, had escalated following the US-Israeli war with Iran, with Hezbollah initiating attacks in support of Tehran on March 2nd, triggering an Israeli response. President Trump revealed he had engaged in productive discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and extended invitations for them to visit the White House for significant talks, potentially within the next one to two weeks. He also hinted at the possibility of attending the signing of an Iran deal in Islamabad if it materializes. US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine have been directed to collaborate with Israel and Lebanon towards achieving lasting peace. Iran officially welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon, characterizing it as part of an understanding reached with the United States, brokered by Pakistan, according to Iranian media citing the Foreign Ministry. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies, had previously triggered an unprecedented oil price shock, leading the International Monetary Fund to revise its global economic outlook downward and warn of a potential recession if the conflict persisted. At the preceding talks in Islamabad, the US proposed a 20-year suspension of all Iranian nuclear activities, a notable departure from its previous demand for a permanent ban. Washington has been advocating for the removal of any highly enriched uranium from Iran. Confidential sources within Iran indicated a potential compromise regarding the highly enriched uranium stockpile, with Tehran reportedly considering the export of a portion, but not the entirety, of its reserves, a concession previously deemed unlikely





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