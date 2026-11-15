France Beat Turkey 2-1 To Secure UEFA Nations League Quarter-Final Spot

France defeated Turkey 2-1 in Bordeaux thanks to Eli Junior Kroupi's first international goal, securing top spot in Group A1 and a place in the quarter-finals.

France secured their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League on November 15 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Turkey at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux. The win, finalized in the closing minutes of the match, guaranteed Les Bleus the top position in Group A1, setting the stage for the upcoming draw scheduled for November 20.

Kroupi Scores First International Goal for France

Eli Junior Kroupi delivered the decisive moment for the French national team by scoring his first international goal in the 80th minute. The 20-year-old Bournemouth forward had replaced Bradley Barcola just past the hour mark and capitalized on a precise assist from Rayan Cherki to make the score 2-0. Kroupi expressed shock and joy at the milestone, noting that he initially feared the goal might be disallowed for offside. He also highlighted his emotional journey back from injury, which had kept him sidelined during the first two months of his club season, and expressed his hope to move past those physical setbacks.

Also read Algeria and Angola Secure Late Victories in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Zinedine Zidane Reflects On Performance And Squad Health

Head coach Zinedine Zidane acknowledged that while the primary objective of qualifying in first place was met, the team's overall performance required improvement. The manager admitted feeling perplexed by the squad's display, particularly in the first half, although he praised the tactical adjustments made at halftime that allowed France to regain control. Zidane noted that the team managed to rectify certain issues and demonstrated better ball retention in the second half, but emphasized that there are still areas needing development before the next round.

Mbappe Returns While Dembele Remains Injury-Ridden

The match marked a significant milestone for Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, who returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous four international fixtures. Zidane praised the team captain for his leadership and work rate off the ball, suggesting that Mbappe deserved a hat-trick based on the numerous scoring opportunities he created. Conversely, the French squad continues to navigate significant health challenges, with 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele among the notable players currently unavailable due to injury. The team's depth was further tested by the absence of Marcus Thuram, whose late withdrawal prompted Kroupi's crucial call-up to the squad.

Advertisement

Turkey Fight Back But Finish With Six Consecutive Defeats

Turkey showed resilience by pulling one goal back in the 90th minute through Abdulkerim Bardakci, a late strike that briefly threatened to spoil the French celebration. However, the goal was insufficient to change the outcome, as France held on to complete the 2-1 victory. The result leaves Turkey with a dismal record of six defeats from six group matches, effectively ending their campaign. For France, the win provides a necessary bounce back from their 3-1 away loss to Italy on November 12 and establishes them as the group winners with 13 points, one point ahead of Belgium.

Quarter-Final Draw Set For November 20 In March Playoffs

France's top-tier finish guarantees them a quarter-final matchup against a runner-up from one of the other groups in League A, continuing their pursuit of back-to-back titles after winning the competition in 2021. The specific opponent will be determined during the draw ceremony on November 20. This fixture holds personal significance for Zidane, who made his name as a player in Bordeaux during the 1990s before leading France to World Cup glory in 1998. Despite Turkey goalkeeper Berke Ozer's impressive performances that frustrated the French attack for much of the game, the visitors' inability to maintain a clean sheet ultimately decided the group standings.