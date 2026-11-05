France Deploys 70,000 Police Ahead of Mass Protests and Strikes

Hundreds of thousands are expected to march across France on Thursday as public workers strike, testing President Macron five months before the presidential election.

France is bracing for nationwide protests and strikes on Thursday, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to march through cities and public workers set to walk off the job.

The mobilisation is a fresh test for President Emmanuel Macron after weeks of unrest that have rattled his government and dominated the agenda five months ahead of a presidential election. The demonstrations were called by trade unions including the left-wing CGT and backed by student groups. They follow protests over living costs, public services and education that triggered the worst civil unrest France has seen in years.

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Security Measures For Thursday Protests

Authorities are seeking to lower tensions after riots and looting on October 17 caught security forces off guard. The October unrest left damaged shops and public buildings across the country and fuelled criticism of Macron's handling of the crisis. Government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon said after Wednesday's cabinet meeting that the government is on high alert. We are extremely vigilant because it is out of the question to relive October 17, Bregeon told a press conference.

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French authorities will deploy around 70,000 police nationwide, BFM TV reported. The domestic intelligence service expects between 500,000 and 700,000 people to join demonstrations outside Paris. The Education Ministry said 17.5 percent of public primary school teachers were expected to strike, while unions warned of likely disruptions to rail and public transport services. Students are among those expected to join Thursday's marches, saying conditions in schools and growing uncertainty over their future remain major concerns.

Irma de Banville, a 19-year-old student in Paris, said protesters are trying to keep mobilising as much as possible. Some people are not doing so because they are afraid, she said, adding that a lot of people are afraid of police violence. The French government has defended police tactics while saying any abuses would be investigated. Macron convened a defence and security meeting on Wednesday ahead of the protests.

Macron Faces Election Pressure

The movement began with student anger over deteriorating school conditions and concerns about opportunities for young people, but has evolved into a broader challenge to his government. An official close to Macron said the goal in the coming weeks is to get the river that overflowed back into its bed and to launch the presidential election in the calmest possible conditions. The official pointed to the lower number of high schools blockaded this week compared with earlier in the crisis.

Nationwide protests last Saturday were generally peaceful, with some clashes on the fringes. Even so, the political atmosphere remains tense, with candidates manoeuvring ahead of the election and opposition parties seeking to capitalise on public frustration over living standards and government policy. French power unions are expected to join Thursday's strike, state-owned utility EDF said.

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Power Unions Join Strike Action

A previous power sector strike in mid-September reduced electricity supply in the country and cut delivery capacity at France's biggest liquefied natural gas terminal, Dunkirk LNG.