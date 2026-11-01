France Investigates Attempted Murder After Gendarme Burned by Molotov in Paris Protests

France opens attempted murder probe after a gendarme suffered second-degree burns from a Molotov cocktail during Paris protests. Over 770 arrests made nationwide amid concerns for holiday retail season.

France has officially launched an investigation into attempted murder after a gendarme was severely injured by a homemade incendiary device during violent demonstrations in Paris. The incident occurred on October 31, when clashes erupted between security forces and protesters in the capital and several other cities. Prosecutors confirmed that the explosion engulfed the lower body of the officer in flames, resulting in significant injuries that are currently being assessed by medical authorities. This event has triggered a high-level legal response as authorities seek to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack.

Investigation Into Attack On Security Forces

The Paris police prefecture reported that several hundred rioters attacked security personnel with projectiles, including what was identified as a Molotov cocktail. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described the level of violence as extraordinary, noting that explosive devices were thrown at approximately 15 gendarmes and police officers. The prosecutor's office stated on November 1 that an investigation has been opened for the attempted murder of persons vested with public authority. Dramatic images and video footage captured by news agencies showed the device exploding at the feet of a security officer in eastern Paris.

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Gendarme Describes Severe Injuries From Bomb

The gendarme who was struck by the firebomb provided a harrowing account of the attack to French television. He described suffering second-degree burns and characterized the pain as skin that stings intensely. He further detailed the chaos of the situation, mentioning a rain of projectiles being thrown directly at his unit during the confrontation. Prosecutors are currently ongoing assessments of the injured officer's condition, emphasizing the severity of the burns sustained during the incident. No suspects have been arrested at this stage in connection with this specific act of violence.

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National Arrests And Political Condemnation

While the specific attacker remains at large, the Interior Ministry reported that more than 770 people were arrested during the weekend protests across France. Minister Nunez noted that there were no major incidents reported late on October 31, indicating a temporary lull in the unrest. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen condemned the attack on social media, describing the images of the burning officer as unbearable. She stated that those responsible for the firebomb attack must be punished with the utmost severity, reflecting a broad political consensus against such violence.

Retail Sector Fears Holiday Season Impact

Despite the violence, the Chambers of Commerce and Industry reported that shop damage was significantly lower than during previous weekends. Approximately 20 businesses were affected by the protests, a marked decrease from earlier disruptions. However, retailers remain concerned about the potential impact on retail activity ahead of the year-end holiday season. This period is traditionally a peak time for businesses, and fears persist that ongoing unrest could harm economic recovery during this critical sales window. Authorities continue to work on identifying those responsible while managing the broader social tensions.