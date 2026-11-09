France Launches G7-Backed Anti-Drug Port Network in Paris

France unveiled a new G7-supported intelligence network linking major global ports to combat drug trafficking. The initiative aims to enhance cooperation among customs agencies and international bodies.

France officially launched a new international initiative on November 9, 2026, designed to dismantle global drug trafficking routes through enhanced port security and intelligence sharing. The announcement was made during a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven in Paris, signaling a coordinated response to the growing threat of narcotics distribution via maritime hubs.

The initiative, referred to as a G7-backed network, brings together 14 major ports across member nations, including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States. It also extends participation to key international partners such as Brazil and South Korea, alongside major organizations like Interpol, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the International Maritime Organization, and the World Customs Organization.

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Strategic Goals and Operational Scope

The primary objective of this network is to improve cooperation against narcotics trafficking by targeting the entire supply chain. This comprehensive approach covers activities from production and transit countries directly to destination markets. By focusing on major maritime hubs, the initiative seeks to disrupt the flow of illegal substances at critical logistical choke points where container shipments are routinely processed.

Key mechanisms for achieving these goals include easing the sharing of intelligence between different jurisdictions. The network facilitates operational cooperation between port authorities and customs agencies to identify trafficking routes more effectively. Additionally, it aims to improve the detection of containers used by criminal organizations and enhances coordination between maritime services, customs officials, and law-enforcement agencies.

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Government Commitment and Previous Agreements

France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, emphasized the importance of international collaboration during a press conference on Monday. He stated that this international dimension allows France to bolster the substantial efforts already being led by the Ministry of the Interior and other relevant ministries to tackle a problem that inflicts deep harm on society.

These new efforts build upon existing bilateral commitments. A French government document revealed that France has concluded more than 20 bilateral cooperation agreements on narcotics trafficking since late 2025. Furthermore, the country has increased its specialized anti-drug personnel in Latin America and the Caribbean by more than 30% over the past year to strengthen on-the-ground operations.

Tangible Results in Global Cooperation

Recent diplomatic and operational successes highlight the effectiveness of these expanded partnerships. Cooperation with countries in North Africa and the Middle East has already yielded concrete results, leading to the extradition of more than 20 individuals in 2025. These outcomes demonstrate the practical impact of targeted international agreements on disrupting criminal networks.

The launch of the network in Paris marks a significant step toward a more unified global front against drug trafficking. By integrating customs data and port security measures across multiple continents, the initiative aims to create a seamless barrier against organized crime. The continued involvement of major international bodies like Interpol and the World Customs Organization ensures that standards for intelligence sharing remain high and consistent across all participating nations.