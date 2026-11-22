Organizers reported 150,000 protesters across France on Saturday, down from 200,000 last week, as the sixth weekend of demonstrations over living costs, student rights and public services saw clashes and a new police weapons law criticized.

Tens of thousands of people marched in cities across France on Saturday, the sixth weekend in a row of demonstrations over the cost of living, student rights and public services, with turnout falling again compared with a week earlier.

Organizers reported 150,000 protesters nationwide, down from 200,000 last week and 800,000 at the first major mobilization on October 17. The Interior Ministry said 82,500 people took part, including 21,500 in Paris, compared with 106,000 nationwide and 24,000 in the capital on November 14. About 70,000 security forces were deployed across France to ensure the protests took place safely and to deter disorder.

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Protest Movement Demands Public Services

The protest movement was sparked in mid-September by high school students demanding better learning conditions, including renovated school buildings, more teachers and university reforms. It grew into a broader campaign against soaring prices, inadequate public services and police brutality, drawing in trade unions and political activists. The movement also fuelled a nationwide campaign that spread across Europe, even as turnout in France has dwindled. The demonstrations have been largely peaceful, but fringe violence and accusations of police brutality have persisted.

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At least 31 people have been seriously injured by security forces since the protests began, according to a count by AFP based on direct testimonies, victims lawyers and NGO records. Authorities have not provided an official toll. In Paris, thousands gathered in the central Place de la Republique square in a festive atmosphere, with musicians playing, food trucks, costumes and homemade signs, before marching east through the city.

Flags and vests of trade unions and left-wing parties mingled with those of student organizations and the Yellow Vest movement, which is marking its anniversary eight years after it rattled President Emmanuel Macron government. One group set up mock headstones proclaiming the death of France public services, including social security and education.

Another sign read: No to the licence to kill, in reference to a law adopted by France parliament on Friday increasing protection for law enforcement officers using their weapons, which has been heavily criticized by the left. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez had warned regional authorities to be particularly vigilant regarding the groups most hostile to law enforcement after the police law was adopted.

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Clashes Across French Cities

Protesters marched on Saturday in cities from Lille in the north to Marseille in the south and Lyon in the southeast. Clashes broke out on the sidelines of some protests as people tried to rally in banned areas, set fire to vehicles and bins, with police firing tear gas. Last month, some rallies degenerated into clashes between riot police and demonstrators, with shops looted and buildings attacked and torched.

In a number of countries, young people are going through the same thing, namely precarity, said Manon Moret, general secretary of the students union Unef. You have to choose between having a roof over your head, getting medical care, and being able to eat your fill.

European Rallies And Youth Concerns

On Friday, crowds rallied across multiple countries to vent anger over issues from high living costs to military spending and the climate crisis, ramping up pressure on political leaders they accuse of ignoring the concerns of young people. Avril Bas, who attended the Paris protest with her knitting group to support high school students demands for better learning conditions, was not discouraged by the lower turnout on Saturday.

If we take care of our young people, our students, we will have a wonderful tomorrow and that is why I am here, the 27-year-old told AFP. Unions and activists have called for more protests in the coming weeks. The Interior Ministry said some 565,000 people protested on October 17, when demonstrations were at their largest and sometimes turned violent.