Thousands march across France against new police immunity bill and cost of living crisis. Unions demand better wages ahead of November 17 strikes and 2027 presidential race.

Protesters filled the streets of Paris and other major French cities on November 14 for the fifth consecutive Saturday, demonstrating against soaring living costs and controversial new legislation regarding police conduct. The rallies in the capital and the southern city of Toulouse saw demonstrators waving French flags from statues and gathering at historic locations like Place de Bastille and Republique square. This sustained wave of civil unrest highlights the deepening frustration among French citizens over economic pressures and government accountability just over three years before the 2027 presidential elections intended to replace Emmanuel Macron.

New Police Bill Sparks Fear of Impunity

The central focus of the current wave of demonstrations is a new parliamentary bill designed to grant police officers who use their weapons a presumption of legitimate self-defense during incidents. Adrien, a twenty-year-old cello player who participated in a volunteer orchestra marching in Paris, expressed widespread anxiety among attendees regarding the potential for increased impunity. He noted that the proposed law would make it significantly harder to hold security forces accountable for alleged brutality, stating that the prospect of strengthened legal protections for officers only amplifies the fear protesters already feel when attending rallies.

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Supporters of the legislation, which includes backing from the far-right party led by prominent presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen, argue that the legal framework is necessary to protect law enforcement from automatic suspicion of using disproportionate force. However, critics and rights activists argue that the bill effectively creates a license to kill by making it even more difficult to pursue criminal charges against officers. Legal professionals and asylum law specialists have highlighted that cases of alleged police brutality rarely reach criminal courts in France, and recent incidents have resulted in severe injuries, including mutilations to hands, feet, and eyes among young demonstrators.

Economic Grievances and Minimum Wage Rejection

Beyond the contentious police legislation, the protests are driven by intense dissatisfaction with the country's economic landscape, particularly high inflation and stagnant wages. The European Union's second-largest economy has been gripped by a combination of high-school blockades and labor strikes for more than a month, with activists demanding substantial improvements to purchasing power. The tension escalated after unions rejected a government proposal to increase the minimum wage by just 0.6 percent, characterizing the offer as crumbs that fail to address the severe cost of living crisis facing ordinary workers and students across the nation.

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Activists have explicitly linked the economic hardship to broader issues of social justice, including violence against children and systemic police brutality. The fifth Saturday of demonstrations saw a diverse coalition of participants, including members of the Yellow Vest movement, university students, labor union representatives, and human rights advocates. Slogans such as no justice, no peace echoed through the capital as thousands gathered to demand that the government address both the economic austerity measures and the perceived lack of democratic accountability in law enforcement practices.

Strikes Continue and Numbers Decline Slightly

While the protests continue to mobilize significant numbers of citizens, official figures indicate a slight decline in participation compared to previous weekends. Authorities reported that 146,000 people participated in demonstrations on November 7, a figure far lower than the half a million who took to the streets during a union-led strike on November 5. Despite the numerical decrease, the movement remains resilient, with labor unions and student groups maintaining pressure on the government to reverse their economic policies and withdraw the controversial police bill before the next major industrial action.

The next major coordinated action is scheduled for November 17, when unions and student organizations plan to launch a new day of strikes and public demonstrations. This upcoming date serves as a critical test of the opposition's ability to sustain momentum and expand its coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential elections. As the government faces mounting pressure from both the streets and the ballot box, the outcome of these negotiations will likely shape the political trajectory of France for years to come.