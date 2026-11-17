Union leaders mobilize 220,000 public workers for Nov 17 strikes in France after Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu rejects pay raises, citing 16% purchasing power loss since 2017.

France braced for massive nationwide demonstrations on November 17 as union leaders mobilized the country's 5.8 million public sector employees to demand immediate pay raises. This action follows the collapse of crucial negotiations between union representatives and Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on November 13, which failed to address the core grievances regarding wage stagnation and inflation. The strikes mark the third unified day of action since September, signaling a deepening rift between the government and the public workforce.

Strike Numbers and Protest Scale

Authorities anticipate significant turnout across the nation, with estimates placing the number of demonstrators between 220,000 and 300,000 people nationwide. In the capital, specifically Paris, between 40,000 and 80,000 individuals are expected to converge on the streets for the main rally. A police source confirmed these figures to Agence France-Presse, highlighting the substantial scale of mobilization compared to previous months. The primary rally in Paris is scheduled to begin at 2pm local time, which corresponds to 9pm Singapore time.

Also read Iranian leaders fret over public mood as gas shortages add to war ills

Failed Negotiations and Wage Demands

The trigger for this renewed industrial action was the failure of talks organized by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to satisfy union demands for across-the-board pay increases. Union representatives walked out of the meeting, stating that the proposed measures did not address the urgency of the current economic situation. This dissatisfaction was compounded by the recent decision to boost the minimum wage for private-sector workers, which public employees view as an inequitable treatment that leaves them further behind.

Public-sector staff are specifically pressing the government to unfreeze the pay scale point used to calculate basic salaries. However, the government has explicitly ruled out any general pay rise for the fourth consecutive year in its draft budget. This firm stance has drawn sharp criticism from unions, who argue that the current trajectory ignores the financial reality faced by millions of workers across the country.

Advertisement

Purchasing Power Loss and Economic Context

Unions cite a dramatic decline in living standards as the primary justification for the strikes, stating that public servants have lost 16% in purchasing power since 2017. This erosion of value has led to an increasing number of public employees ending up on or close to the minimum wage, despite ongoing inflation. The situation has created a sense of urgency among the workforce, who feel that their contributions to public services are no longer adequately compensated for the cost of living.

The economic backdrop of rising inflation has exacerbated these tensions, making the demand for a pay rise more critical than ever. Union leaders argue that without intervention, the gap between public sector wages and the rising cost of goods will continue to widen. This economic pressure is a key factor in the widespread support for the November 17 strike action across various public sectors.

Security Measures and Political Implications

In response to the anticipated unrest, authorities have imposed strict restrictions on undeclared gatherings near several schools and universities in Paris. Police have also temporarily banned the sale of firecrackers to mitigate the risk of violence, citing concerns about potential clashes during the protests. The government is mindful of the political landscape, with presidential elections looming in 2027 and far-right parties hoping to capitalize on public discontent to seize power.

Recent protests over grievances ranging from inflation to a proposed police law have seen mixed results, with largely peaceful rallies occasionally marred by fringe violence. There have been accusations of police brutality from both sides, adding to the tension. The authorities remain vigilant, aiming to maintain order while navigating the complex social and political dynamics that fuel these large-scale demonstrations.