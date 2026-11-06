France strikes: 448 arrested, 53 officers injured as 575,000 protest nationwide

French unions staged nationwide strikes and marches over wages and the cost of living, with the interior ministry reporting 575,000 participants, 448 arrests and 53 injured officers, while the CGT union claimed 1.6 million took part.

French police reported 448 arrests and 53 injured officers during nationwide demonstrations involving hundreds of thousands of protesters, the Interior Ministry said after Thursday's one-day strikes and marches over wages, the cost of living and public services.

The CGT union put turnout at 1.6 million across France, while the Interior Ministry said 575,000 people had taken part, revising down an earlier estimate of 600,000. It said 60,000 had marched in Paris. The protests unfolded largely peacefully despite clashes with police in Paris and Lyon, in a renewed challenge to President Emmanuel Macron. They come six months before an election to replace Macron, with the far right leading in opinion polls.

Also read France Braces for Mass Protests Over Cost of Living and Inequality

Pressure on Prime Minister Before Meeting

The unrest also puts pressure on Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu ahead of his meeting with workers and employers groups on Monday about the cost of living and salaries. Several high-profile politicians attended, including presidential candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon and Raphael Glucksmann. A possible second-round run-off could pit far-right candidate Marine Le Pen against hard-left rival Melenchon. The protests follow demonstrations over living costs, public services and education that have triggered the worst civil unrest in France in years.

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In Paris, the mood was festive at the start, with a diverse group of participants singing La Marseillaise and some carnival-like floats. The one-day strike, which some energy workers and teachers joined, shut the Eiffel Tower, but there were no major disruptions to transport. About two hours in, some people at the front of the march clashed with police, who fired tear gas.

Paris police said some hooded individuals committed acts of vandalism, which police responded to immediately to stop and isolate them. Clashes also broke out as the protest wound down, with authorities forced to extinguish at least one small fire on the sidelines. In Lyon, riot police fired tear gas and charged a group of protesters, some of whom shouted anti-police slogans. Among the protesters, some dressed in black with their faces covered.

The Interior Ministry said police there had been confronted by several hundred protesters and the violence had been contained, although tensions remained high. Alice Martinovic, an 18-year-old student at the Paris demonstration, said: There is a lot of concern about the future, notably the issues of salaries, public services.

Vandalism and Fires Mar Demonstrations

I hope in the upcoming elections the candidates will really think about this movement and include the opinions of young people, of students, who are now joined by a lot of other workers. The Interior Ministry said people used fireworks to cause a fire at a high school in Toulouse in the southwest on Thursday morning. People threw objects at firefighters there. Education Minister Edouard Geffray said on X: This criminal behaviour is an absolute scandal.

Several high schools in the Paris area were damaged, and one in the city centre was set on fire, regional authorities said. While demonstrations in Lyon and other cities including Marseille and Nantes began in the morning, the main protest march in Paris set off in the afternoon from Place de la Republique. The government reported blockades at 81 out of the country's 3,700 high schools, while a student association said classes had been suspended at 1,000 secondary schools.

Around 70,000 police were on duty nationwide, comparable to recent weekends, after Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Wednesday that 70,000 officers and security forces would be deployed, promising an extremely firm response to any violence or disorder. Riots on Oct 17 caught security forces off guard, leaving damaged shops and public buildings across the country and fuelling criticism of Macron's handling of the crisis.

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Government Defends Firm Security Response

French authorities have since issued curfews, banned large gatherings and required demonstrators to march on alternate routes away from main boulevards. Trade unions have decried the moves. Sophie Binet, head of the CGT trade union, told reporters: The government tried to block the demonstrations. The demonstrations are bigger than ever.

Our pay has not kept up with inflation, said Mehdi Dumontroty, a 45-year-old firefighter who joined the protest in Paris. The strike contributed to a reduction in France's nuclear output early on Thursday, and the Education Ministry said just over 15 per cent of French teaching staff had joined the strike. Public and private education unions had called for strike action, as well as unions representing rail workers, public hospitals and postal services.

At the capital's Montparnasse train station, a psychologist who gave her name as Jeanne said her trip had been delayed. She said: It's tedious to get up early, wait, and then see your train cancelled, but it's understandable there's a strike. Winegrower Martin Thiberge said he wanted to take part in the demonstrations drawing together people from across French society. In Marseille, 31-year-old social worker Lea told AFP that she was fed up with counting every cent.

Student Anger Spreads Across Europe

The strike comes on the back of a wave of student anger that has swept across the continent, with young people from Germany and Spain to Greece and Italy following suit with similar protests in recent weeks. The high school student movement, began by youths sounding the alarm over their poor learning conditions, has coincided with widespread outrage over the rising cost of living and inequality.

Now the unions are calling for across-the-board wage raises and tax reforms, while complaining about police restrictions on certain protests. The police response has been criticised as heavy-handed and internal police investigations have been launched over allegations of brutality. The French government has defended police tactics while saying any abuses would be investigated. The marches come as the eurozone's second-largest economy battles to redress its dire finances, six months ahead of elections to replace Macron.