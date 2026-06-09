Frankie Grande Praises Sister Ariana as 'Greatest Artist of Our Generation' Following Tour Kickoff

Frankie Grande, actor and brother of pop superstar Ariana Grande, has lauded her as the greatest artist of our generation after the opening of her Eternal Sunshine Tour. He shared his excitement over her performance clips and new music, highlighting her talent and stage presence. Ariana's tour commenced in Oakland, marking her return to live performances since 2019.

Frankie Grande has hailed his sister, Ariana Grande , as the greatest artist of our generation following the opening of her Eternal Sunshine Tour . The 43-year-old actor, currently starring in the Broadway musical Titaníque , expressed his admiration after the tour kicked off over the weekend, saying he was blown away by clips on social media.

In an interview with People magazine, he remarked, She's unbelievable. She's the greatest artist of our generation. I'm allowed to say this, but I also think everyone else would say this as well because it's the truth. I saw the clips of her on social media and I didn't know anything.

I purposefully wanted to be surprised when I went to the show, but now I'm not going for two weeks so I had to look. She's flying. She's looping. She's belting.

She's got those heels to the sky. That ponytail is back. It's too much. It's all too much.

Ariana Grande is hitting the road for the first time since the Sweetener World Tour in 2019. She recently released a new single, Hate That I Made You Love Me, from her upcoming album Petal, and Frankie has had the track on repeat. He shared, This song, the minute I heard it, I was like, 'Again, again, again, again.

' It burrows into your soul and I keep making new realisations and texting her... It's so layered and I'm obsessed. Ariana took to the stage in Oakland, California, for the opening night of the tour on Saturday, June 6. Following the concert, she shared pictures from the special show on her Instagram page, writing, Oakland, night one … it feels impossible to find the words at this time … so for now, just thank you.

She added that she's missed her fans after last taking to the road back in 2019





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Frankie Grande Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour Eternal Sunshine Titaníque Hate That I Made You Love Me Petal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BTS Singapore concert: Police double down on scam warning as losses cross $11,000As tickets sell out for the Singapore leg of K-pop boy band BTS' Arirang tour, scam losses involving the 'sale' of tickets have reached at least $11,000, prompting the police to remind members of the public to remain vigilant.Sales for the four BTS concerts started in phases on Ticketmaster from June 3 to 5, selling out on June 5.Meanwhile, online.

Read more »

Singapore BTS concert ticket scams cost victims S$11,000 in a weekFourteen Singaporeans reported losing a total of S$11,000 after falling for fake BTS World Tour ticket offers on social media platforms such as X, Instagram and Carousell. Scammers asked for PayNow transfers and additional fees, then never delivered tickets. Police warn fans to buy only from authorised sellers like Ticketmaster, noting that resale tickets are non‑transferable and may be rejected at the venue.

Read more »

Japanese film Magical Secret Tour premieres in Japan this monthJapanese film Magical Secret Tour premieres in Japan this month, with scenes filmed at various Singapore hotspots.

Read more »

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang maps Asian AI strategy during three‑day tourThe CEO's visits to Beijing, Taipei and Seoul highlighted Nvidia's plan to deepen ties with Taiwan and South Korea, expand into full‑stack AI infrastructure and balance US export rules with market opportunities in China.

Read more »