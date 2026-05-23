Frasers Property Plans Redevelopement of Yishun 10

Frasers Property, the owner of Yishun 10, has plans to redevelop the commercial site, turning it into a mixed-use residential and commercial development. The proposed changes to the Master Plan 2025 indicate this, requiring the rezoning of the commercial site. Although there were concerns from locals about the loss of the area's local character, the new development has potential for high property value due to its proximity to MRT station and major shopping centers.

Yishun 10 , a strata-titled mall popular among the residents of Yishun, was set to be redeveloped and turned into a mixed-use residential and commercial development.

The proposed changes to the Master Plan 2025 required the rezoning of the commercial site from strata-titled mall to a residential plot with commercial use on the first floor. Frasers Property, the owner of Yishun 10, expressed the intention to explore the 'highest and best use' of the property. Despite the proposal, there were concerns from locals about the loss of the area's local character and history





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Frasers Property Yishun 10 Mixed-Use Residential Commercial Residential With Commercial At 1St Storey Residents Built-Up Area Local Character Marketing Demand Driver Lifestyle Perspective

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